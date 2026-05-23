President Bola Tinubu has been declared the winner of the 2026 APC presidential primary election in Zamfara state

Governor Dauda Lawal, who was earlier appointed as the state coordinator of the primary in the state, announced the results in a trending video

The primary election, which was held on Saturday, May 23, was contested between President Tinubu and Stanley Osifo, an Edo businessman

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state has announced President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary elections in his state.

In a trending video, the governor said that President Tinubu scored 321,579 votes, while his major opponent, Stanley Osifo, garnered 42 votes in the state.

Dauda Lawal declares President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the APC presidential primary election in Zamfara Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Recall that the APC had earlier appointed the governors of the party as the returning officers in their states, while announcing former Senator Pius Anyim as the chairman of the electoral committee.

The exercise, which is being monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was part of the party's preparation for the 2027 general elections.

President Bola Tinubu is seeking re-election in the forthcoming general election and is likely to contest against his major contenders in the 2023 presidential elections, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who has now decamped to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, who is now in the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

APC primary: Nigerians react as Tinubu wins Zamfara

However, the announcement by Governor Lawal of Zamfara has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Hon Nuhu Sada sent a caution to the ruling party about the state of the nation:

"Political victories announced today should not make leaders forget the hardship, insecurity, and frustration many citizens still face. Elections may be won within party structures, but the people will have the final say."

Nigerians react as President Bola Tinubu wins APC presidential primary election in Zamfara state Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Borngreat expressed worries about the figure being announced by the APC:

"The rate of numbers that they are announcing for Tinubu for the primary elections is a clear sign that they will announce half a million or a million for him in APC states. This is a sign that rigging will happen in 2027. Who is Stanley osifo, we all know it is Tinubu ticket, they are just wasting their time and the time of their gullible supporters."

Shamsuddeen commended the outcome of the primary:

"Its another done deal at Zamfara with the motivation of the Zamfara Gov Lawal. The total number of votes announced in Zamfara is truly amazing. President Tinubu GCFR all the way."

Emmanuel Oyedeji wondered about those APC members who voted for President Tinubu's opponent:

"Who are the people who voted for Osifo? The numbers look like a randomly generated figure given to make it look like he scored zero votes."

See the video of the announcement on X here:

Governor Idris clinches APC ticket for second term

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kebbi state governor, Nasir Idris, secured his return ticket through a unanimous affirmation as the sole candidate of the APC in the 2027 governorship election in the state.

The governor was unanimously affirmed by the APC delegates from all 225 wards in the state on Thursday, May 21, during the party's governorship primary.

The primary, which was held at the Haliru Abdul Stadium in Bernin Kebbi, reportedly turned out to be a massive show of support for the governor.

Source: Legit.ng