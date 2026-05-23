Femi Gbajabiamila’s 96-year-old mother attended the APC presidential primary in Lagos and drew attention from supporters at the event

Gbajabiamila said the large turnout in Surulere reflected growing support for President Bola Tinubu’s second-term ambition ahead of 2027

The presidential aide defended Tinubu’s economic reforms and compared current hardships to the temporary pain experienced during childbirth

Surulere, Lagos state - The appearance of Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila’s 96-year-old mother at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary in Lagos on Saturday, May 23, became a highlight of the event, as supporters gathered to back President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

Gbajabiamila’s 96-year-old mother attended the APC event and attracted attention from party supporters.

Source: Original

Speaking to journalists in Surulere, Gbajabiamila pointed to the presence of both elderly and young supporters at the venue as evidence of continued loyalty to President Tinubu despite harsh weather conditions.

“You can see under the hot sun, you can see my 96-year-old mother as well, and the young, the old, men and women, they are all here,” he said.

Gbajabiamila says turnout reflects confidence in Tinubu

Gbajabiamila said the large turnout reflected growing confidence in Tinubu’s leadership and reform agenda.

“This crowd is out here for one reason and one reason only: to express their love, to express their desire for continuity for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to continue as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the next four years,” he said.

“And you can see the crowd, overwhelming, and we are grateful.”

Femi Gbajabiamila addresses journalists during the APC presidential primary in Surulere, Lagos.

Source: Original

According to him, many Nigerians understood that the administration’s reforms were designed to deliver long-term benefits.

“A lot of people are very discerning. They understand the policies of this government,” he said.

‘Joy is coming,’ presidential aide says

Gbajabiamila compared the current economic difficulties to childbirth pains, saying reforms often involved temporary hardship before producing results.

“For eight or nine months, you’re pregnant, you’re uncomfortable, there’s a lot of discomfort, you’re in pain sometimes,” he said.

“But at the end of the day, when you deliver that child, all those pains are forgotten.”

He described Tinubu as a bold and visionary leader willing to take difficult decisions to reposition the country. “And they know that at the end of the day, joy is coming,” he added.

Video shows Tinubu arriving at Lagos school for presidential primary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday arrived at Ward E, Ireti Primary School on Mekuwen Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, to participate in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election ahead of the 2027 polls.

A viral video circulating online showed the President arriving at the polling venue amid the ongoing nationwide exercise organised by the ruling party.

Source: Legit.ng