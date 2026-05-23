Photo: Gbajabiamila, 96-yr-old Mother Participate in APC Presidential Primary, Drum Support for BAT
- Femi Gbajabiamila’s 96-year-old mother attended the APC presidential primary in Lagos and drew attention from supporters at the event
- Gbajabiamila said the large turnout in Surulere reflected growing support for President Bola Tinubu’s second-term ambition ahead of 2027
- The presidential aide defended Tinubu’s economic reforms and compared current hardships to the temporary pain experienced during childbirth
Surulere, Lagos state - The appearance of Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila’s 96-year-old mother at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary in Lagos on Saturday, May 23, became a highlight of the event, as supporters gathered to back President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.
Speaking to journalists in Surulere, Gbajabiamila pointed to the presence of both elderly and young supporters at the venue as evidence of continued loyalty to President Tinubu despite harsh weather conditions.
“You can see under the hot sun, you can see my 96-year-old mother as well, and the young, the old, men and women, they are all here,” he said.
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Gbajabiamila says turnout reflects confidence in Tinubu
Gbajabiamila said the large turnout reflected growing confidence in Tinubu’s leadership and reform agenda.
“This crowd is out here for one reason and one reason only: to express their love, to express their desire for continuity for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to continue as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the next four years,” he said.
“And you can see the crowd, overwhelming, and we are grateful.”
According to him, many Nigerians understood that the administration’s reforms were designed to deliver long-term benefits.
“A lot of people are very discerning. They understand the policies of this government,” he said.
‘Joy is coming,’ presidential aide says
Gbajabiamila compared the current economic difficulties to childbirth pains, saying reforms often involved temporary hardship before producing results.
“For eight or nine months, you’re pregnant, you’re uncomfortable, there’s a lot of discomfort, you’re in pain sometimes,” he said.
“But at the end of the day, when you deliver that child, all those pains are forgotten.”
He described Tinubu as a bold and visionary leader willing to take difficult decisions to reposition the country. “And they know that at the end of the day, joy is coming,” he added.
Video shows Tinubu arriving at Lagos school for presidential primary
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday arrived at Ward E, Ireti Primary School on Mekuwen Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, to participate in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election ahead of the 2027 polls.
A viral video circulating online showed the President arriving at the polling venue amid the ongoing nationwide exercise organised by the ruling party.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng