Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle announced his squads for the 2026 Unity Cup and June international friendlies

Nigeria will take part in the Unity Cup alongside India, Zimbabwe and Jamaica before facing Poland and Portugal

Chelle announced separate squads for the games, while some players featured in both, some others missed out

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle announced his squads for the 2026 Unity Cup and the June international friendlies against Poland and Portugal.

The Super Eagles will defend their Unity Cup crown in a four-nation tournament alongside Zimbabwe, India and last year's finalist, Jamaica, from May 27 to 31 in Charlton.

Eric Chelle announced Super Eagles' squad for Unity Cup and June friendlies. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria will face high-profile friendly matches against two European nations during the FIFA international friendly window on June 3 and 10.

As noted by the NFF, Eric Chelle announced separate squads for the matches, focusing the team’s key strength on the friendlies, though some players featured in both lists, including captain Wilfred Ndidi.

Arthur Okonkwo, who recently switched his international allegiance, featured in both lists, but number one Stanley Nwabali was absent, though it was unsurprising as he had been without a club since leaving Chippa United.

As Chelle promised, 12 new players were invited, seven of whom were players from the Nigeria Premier Football League, including Shooting Stars Ayobami Junior.

Legit. ng looks at the notable absentees from the two squads.

Absentees from Super Eagles squad

1. Taiwo Awoniyi

Awoniyi has struggled with injuries and a lack of form recently, which made him miss the last two Africa Cup of Nations, and he has not featured for the national team since October 2024.

However, he has returned to form and got minutes under Vitor Pereira, scoring important goals that helped Nottingham Forest avoid relegation, including two goals against Chelsea, which could have earned him a call-up for the Unity Cup.

2. Kelechi Iheanacho

Iheanacho struggled in his club career since he left Leicester City as a free agent in 2024. He failed to cut it at Sevilla and during his loan spell at EFL Championship club Middlesbrough.

He has rediscovered himself and helped Celtic win the Scottish Premiership, which many believe should earn him a call-up, his first since the 2025 Unity Cup final win over Jamaica in Brentford.

3. Ola Aina

Aina has dealt with injuries since he suffered a hamstring tear during the 1-1 draw against South Africa in September 2025, which forced him to miss AFCON 2025.

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, he is currently nursing another muscle injury, and he was not left out because he expressed his frustration at the NFF President over the poor pitch in South Africa, where he got injured.

4. Ryan Alebiosu

Alebiosu replaced Aina in the Super Eagles squad for AFCON 2025 and featured against Uganda before suffering a nasty leg injury, which kept him out of the tournament.

He featured in all matches for Blackburn Rovers after returning from Morocco, but has surprisingly been left out of both squads, especially in Aina's absence.

5. Benjamin Fredrick

Frederick broke onto the scene of the Super Eagles at the 2025 Unity Cup after he was invited from Brentford’s academy to fill the void left by players’ withdrawals.

Benjamin Fredrick made his Super Eagles debut in the 2025 Unity Cup. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

He instantly became a crucial member of Eric Chelle’s team, but unfortunately got injured during training at Dender and missed AFCON 2025. As of April, he returned to Brentford fully fit but was excluded from the squad.

Robert Lewandowski sends message to Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Robert Lewandowski sent a message to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of the June international friendly.

The Polish striker confirmed that he will be available for the match, despite hinting at his international retirement after Poland failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Source: Legit.ng