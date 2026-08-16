Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party won the Osun governorship election with 511,067 votes, defeating APC's Bola Oyebamiji, who scored 444,815 votes

Governor Adeleke secured victory in 19 of Osun's 30 local government areas despite the APC entering the race with federal backing and a strong political structure

The 2026 Osun state governorship election, one of the last major electoral tests before the national vote, was held on Saturday, August 15, 2026, to elect the governor

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun has won re-election for a second term, defeating the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Bola Oyebamiji by a margin that left little room for dispute. Adeleke polled 511,067 votes to Oyebamiji's 444,815, carrying 19 of the state's 30 local government areas in the process.

The scale of the victory has prompted a closer look at how the APC, a party with considerable resources and federal support behind it, came up short.

Governor Ademola Adeleke’s defeat of the APC in the 2026 Osun governorship election offers five major political lessons. Photo credit: @OyebamijiBola, @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

It would be tempting to attribute Adeleke's win solely to his personal brand, his background in music and entertainment, and the enduring name recognition of the Adeleke family in Osun politics. But that reading of the result leaves out a crucial part of the story.

Elections are rarely decided by one factor, and this one appears to have been shaped significantly by the conduct of the opposition's own campaign.

The APC arrived in Osun with what looked like a strong hand. The party had the backing of the federal government, a wide network of political structures across the state, prominent national figures lending their weight, and a candidate it promoted as experienced and capable of governing on substance rather than sentiment.

Yet, despite those advantages, the party struggled to keep the focus of the election where it wanted it. Rather than building a campaign centred squarely on Adeleke's record in office and making voters answer for it, the APC found itself repeatedly addressing the controversies and atmosphere surrounding its own camp.

The shift in focus was costly. When a political party spends more time managing its own narrative than attacking its opponent's, it cedes ground that is difficult to recover before polling day.

Public sympathy, once it crystallises around a candidate, can function as a form of political armour. It appears that whatever missteps occurred on the APC's side during the campaign helped Adeleke accumulate exactly that kind of goodwill among Osun voters.

The result is that Adeleke heads into a fresh four-year term not merely as a governor who survived a re-election challenge, but as one whose opponents may have done as much to secure his victory as his own supporters did.

In this report, Legit.ng highlights five major lessons Accord Party's Governor Adeleke taught the APC.

1) President Bola Tinubu's influence has limits

There is a lesson for the APC, and perhaps an even bigger one for 2027. Federal power is not transferable. President Bola Tinubu’s political influence is considerable. But his influence cannot simply be deposited in a ballot box on behalf of an APC candidate.

Osun voters demonstrated that they could separate the president from the governor they wanted. They could respect the president and still reject his party’s candidate. They could acknowledge the federal government while insisting that the choice of governor remained theirs.

Nigeria’s electorate is increasingly difficult to predict. Voters can support a government at one level and oppose its party at another. They can admire a president but reject a candidate endorsed by him. They can acknowledge a candidate’s competence while disapproving of the political atmosphere surrounding his campaign. The ballot is not a loyalty card.

The APC also appeared to underestimate the danger of making federal power part of its campaign argument. There were moments when the party’s message appeared to suggest that Osun would benefit from aligning itself with the federal government and APC-controlled states.

On paper, the argument is straightforward: a governor who belongs to the same party as the president may find it easier to attract federal attention, projects and resources. But politically, the message can easily be interpreted differently. Voters may hear: “Support us because we control Abuja.”

That is a dangerous proposition in a democracy. Citizens do not want to be reminded that government has power over them. They want to be convinced that government works for them.

And the more the APC appeared to rely on the influence of the federal government, the easier it became for Adeleke to frame the election as a choice between Osun’s independence and Abuja’s control. That was a contest he was better positioned to win.

2) Osun state government and the EFCC controversy

One of the major setbacks was the controversy surrounding the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s restriction on the accounts of the Osun state government. The timing could hardly have been more politically sensitive.

The EFCC’s action came only days before the election and immediately became a campaign issue. Adeleke accused the commission of attempting to cripple his administration ahead of the poll, while the APC accused the state government of financial misconduct and called for investigations.

There may have been legitimate legal and investigative reasons for the EFCC’s action. But elections are not fought in courtrooms alone. They are fought in the court of public perception. And the perception created by the timing was politically damaging.

To Adeleke’s supporters, the development was easy to frame as an attempt by the Federal Government to weaken an opposition-controlled state immediately before an election. Once that narrative took hold, the APC had a difficult task convincing voters that the matter had nothing to do with the election.

Then came President Tinubu’s intervention. The president directed that the restriction on the state’s account be lifted, a development that complicated the political optics even further. The questions practically wrote themselves: If the restriction was necessary, why was it reversed so close to the election? And if it was unnecessary, why was it imposed in the first place?

Those questions may have little bearing on the legal merits of the EFCC’s action, but politically, they were devastating. The APC had inadvertently handed Adeleke an opportunity to present himself as a governor under pressure from a powerful Federal Government.

For an incumbent seeking re-election, that is a valuable political narrative.

Read the Osun government's full statement below, insisting that the administration did not loot funds:

3) APC’s rhetoric backfires during Osun election

It is also possible that the APC suffered from the consequences of political rhetoric. Statements attributed to some of its prominent figures, including Senator Francis Fadahunsi, became part of the controversy surrounding the campaign. Opposition politicians seized on what they described as inflammatory or threatening rhetoric, with the PDP publicly condemning what it called “hurtful rhetoric” from APC figures.

Whether every statement was fairly interpreted is another matter. But politics is not only about what a politician says. It is also about what voters believe the politician is saying. Political communication becomes particularly dangerous during elections because words travel faster than explanations.

A statement made at a rally can quickly move to WhatsApp groups, markets, religious gatherings, family conversations and social media. By the time the speaker offers clarification, the political damage may already have been done.

In a close election, one frightening or inflammatory statement can undo weeks of careful campaigning. The APC should have understood that.

4) Politicians play religious card in Osun

Another problem was religion. There is nothing inherently wrong with a politician consulting religious leaders or seeking their prayers and support. Oyebamiji did so, including meetings with Muslim leaders and organisations that publicly backed his candidacy.

The difficulty was the interpretation those engagements generated. Osun is a religiously diverse state with a long tradition of coexistence between Muslims and Christians. Any political campaign that appears to transform a governorship contest into a religious competition risks creating anxiety among voters.

APC's Bola Oyebamiji’s engagements with religious leaders during the Osun election campaign ignited debate over the role of religion in the governorship contest. Photo credit: @OyebamijiBola

Source: Twitter

The APC did not necessarily create all the religious narratives surrounding the election, but it did not appear to sufficiently control them either. That was a costly mistake. The election should have been dominated by questions about roads, schools, jobs, healthcare, security, infrastructure and the performance of the incumbent. Instead, religion became part of the conversation.

And once religion enters an election, rational arguments about policy can quickly become secondary. A candidate can lose votes not because voters oppose him personally, but because they fear what they believe his victory represents.

5) Politics of the underdog in Osun

Perhaps the party’s biggest mistake was allowing Adeleke to occupy the emotional position of the underdog. That is particularly striking because Adeleke was the incumbent.

Ordinarily, an incumbent governor seeking re-election should be the candidate defending his record. The opposition should be asking voters whether they are satisfied with his performance.

Adeleke had vulnerabilities. He had controversies. He had political baggage. He had also left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and contested the election under the Accord platform, a development that could have provided the APC with a powerful argument about political consistency.

Governor Ademola Adeleke frames the Osun governorship race as a battle to protect the state from external political pressure. Photo credit: @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

Instead, the APC campaign increasingly gave Adeleke reasons to present himself as the candidate under siege. The EFCC controversy strengthened that narrative. The religious controversy strengthened it. The emphasis on federal government influence strengthened it. Some of the rhetoric from APC figures strengthened it further.

Suddenly, Adeleke could present himself not simply as an incumbent asking for another term, but as a governor defending Osun against external political pressure. That is a powerful electoral position.

Read more on Osun election 2026

Osun election: MURIC blasts INEC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) held the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) responsible for the alleged widespread barring of hijab-wearing Muslim women from casting their votes during the Osun state governorship election held on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

MURIC's executive director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, detailed the allegations in a statement released on Sunday, August 16, 2026, and obtained by Legit.ng, describing the incidents as deliberate and targeted.

Source: Legit.ng