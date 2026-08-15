Fabrizio Romano reported that Coventry City have agreed a deal to sign Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi from Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi has spent more than four years on the fringes at Forest and was left out of their European squad list last season

The Nigerian striker is set to reunite with Super Eagles teammate Frank Onyeka at the Coventry Building Society Arena

Coventry City have reached an agreement with Nottingham Forest to sign Nigeria international Taiwo Awoniyi, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who confirmed the deal exclusively.

The move would take the Super Eagles forward to the newly promoted Premier League side after a difficult spell at the City Ground, where he lost his place in Forest's European squad more than a year ago.

Coventry City set to sign Taiwo Awoniyi. Photo by Ryan Crockett.

Source: Getty Images

Awoniyi joined Nottingham Forest in 2022 following several loan spells in Germany during his time as a Liverpool player, having never played for the Reds

He had initially established himself in the squad but found himself increasingly marginalised, and his exclusion from Forest's European squad effectively signalled that a departure was only a matter of time.

Awoniyi to link up with Onyeka

The 27-year-old striker now looks set for a fresh start under Coventry's management as the club prepares for life back in the top flight.

Should the transfer go through, Awoniyi will link up with fellow Super Eagles player Frank Onyeka at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Onyeka already completed a permanent move to Coventry after a clause triggered by the club's promotion confirmed his signing from Brentford, having previously spent the second half of last season on loan there.

The prospect of two Nigerian internationals leading the attack for Coventry adds an interesting dimension to the club's preparations ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Awoniyi rejects Super Eagles call-up

Legit.ng previously reported that Taiwo Awoniyi rejected Super Eagles call-up for the 2026 Unity Cup in London during the June international break.

Awoniyi had not featured for the Nigerian national team since October 2024 and missed AFCON 2025, but rejected a call-up due to personal reasons.

Source: Legit.ng