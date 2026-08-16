Afrobeats star Omah Lay opened up in a podcast interview that he has given up trying to quit smoking after multiple failed attempts

The Grammy-nominated singer explained what keeps drawing him back to the habit despite knowing the risks involved

Fans took to social media with strong reactions after clips of Omah Lay's candid confession began circulating on X

Afrobeats singer Omah Lay has publicly admitted that he has stopped fighting his smoking habit, saying the repeated effort to quit simply did not work for him.

Clips from a podcast interview featuring the singer surfaced on X on August 15, 2026, sparking widespread conversation.

Omah Lay speaks about his smoking habit and explains why he has stopped trying to quit. Photo: omah_lay

Source: Instagram

In the interview, Omah Lay, whose full name is Omah Stanley Didia, spoke candidly about his long and unsuccessful battle with smoking, saying that at some point, he chose to stop fighting it altogether.

The singer, best known for the hit track Soso and With You, a Grammy-nominated collaboration with Davido, said he has made peace with who he is, including this habit, and described his approach to life as simply wanting to enjoy every moment available to him.

Omah Lay shares why he gave up trying to quit

Beyond the difficulty of breaking the habit, Omah Lay said smoking weėd carries an extra appeal for him specifically because it is illegal in Nigeria.

The Grammy-nominated singer described the forbidden nature of it as giving him what he called "artificial happiness" and a feeling of rebellion.

In his own words:

"I love smoking a lot. I tried to stop, I forced myself but I can't. Honestly bro, life is just one. I am going to just die one day. We are all going to die one day. So what's the essence [of forcing myself to stop smoking]? I just want to be at peace and smoke my weėd. And the fact that it is illegal in Nigeria, it give me artificial happiness and a sense of rebellion. This is it. This is my life. I will just live it. I will enjoy every single thing that I have."

Watch Omah Lay speak about why he stopped trying to quit smoking below:

Fans react to Omah Lay's confession

The interview clip drew a wave of responses from Nigerians online, with opinions ranging from concern to understanding.

@IamMusic63151 wrote:

"Till you smoke colos and shake hands with death no be person go tell you to burn your lighter."

@Monakings11 commented:

"Everyone pick the sin they've gradually convinced themselves over time that it's ok and then go on to throw stones at the once they've not yet convinced themselves to accept."

@umukoro87299 shared:

"I've learned in life never to start something you can't finish, because it'll come back to hurt you emotionally, and mentally if you're not able to continue doing it. Addiction is real and one have to choose his. Wether is smoking, drinking, or womanizing; you had to choose yours."

@ejyko warned:

"Weėd amotivational syndrome features include -apathy, passivity, poor planning and reduced effort. You will think you are relaxed and happy but you are actually losing the thing that makes you 'you'. It is especially very obvious in creatives."

@hsurdluxuryNG added:

"ADDICTION IS A BAD THING......EVEN THE PERSON DOING IT KNOWS IT IS BAD BUT THE SPIRIT IS TOO HARD TO RESIST.....DRUG,SMOKE,BETTING,LOAN ETC ARE BAD ADDICTION..."

Omah Lay discusses smoking, personal choices and his struggles to give up the habit. Photo: omah_lay

Source: Instagram

Omah Lay speaks about his role models in the music industry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Omah Lay spoke about his role models in the music industry, naming Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ayra Starr, Drake, and The Weeknd as his idols.

He described himself as a deeply creative person, saying he constantly needs to create art to feel complete.

Omah Lay also shared his ambition to become the wealthiest artist in the world by producing groundbreaking projects that will transform the industry.

Source: Legit.ng