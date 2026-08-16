Breaking: Adeleke Breaks Silence After Defeating APC, ADC, Others Osun Gov Election
- Governor Adeleke spoke publicly for the first time after defeating APC, ADC and other parties in the Osun election
- Adeleke credited the win to ordinary people across the state who he said rewarded his track record in office
- The governor pointed to infrastructure, education and agriculture as key areas that drove voters back to his side
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Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has broken his silence following his victory over the All Progressives Congress (APC), the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and other rival parties in the governorship election.
Speaking after the results were confirmed, Adeleke opened his remarks by crediting God for the outcome, describing the win as a triumph for democracy in Nigeria rather than a personal achievement.
"A victory for democracy. A victory for Osun people that have pursued by me," Adeleke said, reflecting on what the result meant beyond his own political career.
Adeleke credits ordinary Osun residents
The governor said the result was driven by ordinary residents of Osun State who felt his administration had delivered on its promises. He pointed to work done in infrastructure, education, and agriculture as the areas that resonated most with voters and earned their continued confidence.
Adeleke said the people effectively told him at the polls that they had seen tangible benefits from his time in office.
"The luxury of people saying thank you, Mr. Governor. That's why they know in the next four years," he added, suggesting the mandate gives him a fresh four-year term to build on what his administration had started.
The governor repeated his gratitude to God throughout his remarks, saying he felt a deep sense of fulfilment following the outcome.
Adeleke did not provide specific policy details about his plans for the new term but indicated he intends to continue the direction set during his first tenure. His comments suggest he views the election result as a public endorsement of his administration's approach across key sectors.
The victory consolidates Adeleke's grip on Osun State and hands the APC, ADC, and other parties a significant defeat in one of Nigeria's competitive south-western states.
Osun poll: LGs won by APC
Previously, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC), led by its governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, secured victories in 11 local government areas (LGAs) in the 2026 Osun State governorship election, based on the results provided.
The results, as collated from the various LGAs, show that the APC defeated the Accord candidate in the 11 LGAs where it recorded the highest number of votes.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944