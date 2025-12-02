Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun has announced his resignation from the leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing the leadership crisis at the national level of the party.

The governor in a social media post on Monday, December 1, the governor said he had tendered his resignation letter from the party since Tuesday, November 4, and attached a copy of his resignation letter with the post.

He explained that his resignation letter was submitted "to the leadership of the party in Sagba Abogunde, Ward 2, Ede North local government." He then expressed his gratitude to the PDP for giving him the platform to serve as senator and governor of Osun.

Adeleke's resignation from the party came ahead of the governorship election in the state, where he will be seeking re-election to his second term in office. However, the embattled governor did not disclose his next political move in the social media post.

Governor Adeleke had earlier been rumoured to be at the crossroads ahead of his re-election in 2026. There are claims and counterclaims alleging that he had moved to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), but was rejected by the ruling party in Nigeria.

Some Nigerians have started reacting to the governor's resignation on social media. Below are some of their comments:

Oladini Sijibomi:

"So help you God! Your Excellency, but you could have made it public earlier. Anyway, I hope the ward chairman has done the needful."

John Felix prayed for the governor in his political career:

"God be with your excellency. There is nothing you can do to move forward, but please carefully consider your actions, Sir. Anywhere you go, we follow."

Jude said that the governor may not win his re-election:

"One-term governor. You lost your reelection the day you tried to join APC, and they chased you away."

Badru Idris Oriyomi projected that the governor may be joining the Accord Party:

"When should we be expecting the official announcement on @AccordOyoState?"

Arakunrin Isola expressed the confidence that Adeleke will win his second term re-election:

"If you like to go to any party, Walahi talahi, you're doing second term in office."

See the full statement here:

