Legal practitioner Binzak Azeez criticised Senator Francis Fadahunsi of the APC over alleged incitement ahead of the Osun governorship election

Azeez told Legit.ng in an exclusive interview that Fadahunsi's public remarks had crossed a dangerous line in Nigeria's political landscape

The lawyer also faulted the police for failing to take professional action against the senator over the alleged threat

An Osun-based legal practitioner has condemned what he described as reckless and inflammatory statements by Senator Francis Fadahunsi of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the remarks highlight a troubling shift in how Nigerian politicians conduct themselves ahead of elections.

Binzak Azeez, speaking with Legit.ng in an exclusive interview, said the alleged incitement by Fadahunsi ahead of Saturday's Osun State governorship election was both unjustifiable and beneath acceptable standards of political conduct.

Binzak Azeez criticises Senator Francis Fadahunsi for alleged incitement Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Nigerian politicians and electoral violence

Azeez argued that while flawed electoral processes exist across many democracies, openly threatening political opponents remains a line that politicians in developed countries do not cross.

"The political actors have always been acting ruthlessly and irresponsibly in every periodic election in the country. It is public knowledge that the violence which marred electioneering campaigns and voting processes are orchestrated by politicians. In the public domain, most of the political actors comport themselves and act civilly by advocating for free, fair and credible elections. However, they do the contrary to their words behind the scenes.

"It is unfortunate that an average politician in Nigeria only thinks about winning an election by hook or by crook. Indisputably, no electioneering process is absolutely perfect and decent across democratic nations. In the same vein, the politicians in the US and other developed countries do not fully comply with the rules of political engagement and the electioneering process. However, no politician in these developed countries would openly advocate for the killings of their political opponents."Legal Practitioner Condemns Senator Fadahunsi Over Alleged Incitement Ahead of Osun Poll

Police criticised over response

Beyond condemning Fadahunsi's remarks, Azeez also directed sharp criticism at the police for their handling of the matter, saying law enforcement had not responded with the seriousness the situation required.

He noted:

"The incendiary and reckless public speech made by Senator Fadahunsi only shows that Nigeria's politics has transformed into a completely dangerous state. The politicians are now more emboldened to perpetrate atrocities during elections. It's quite unfortunate that no serious legal action has been taken against the Senator. The threat made by Senator Fadahunsi against his political opponents is unjustifiable and falls below the standards of the political game. And the police authorities have failed to handle the threat professionally and responsibly."

Peter Obi criticises Fadahunsi's outburst

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi spoke out against Senator Francis Fadahunsi over comments he described as inflammatory and threat-laden before the Osun State election

Obi called on Fadahunsi to retract his statements and apologise to the people of Osun State

The NDC presidential candidate urged security agencies to monitor inflammatory rhetoric and protect voters before, during, and after the polls.

Source: Legit.ng