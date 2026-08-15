Governor Ademola Adeleke cast his vote at Sagba Agbogunde Ward 2, Unit 9, in Ede North LGA on Saturday morning

Adeleke arrived at the polling unit at about 8:32 a.m., accompanied by a large number of supporters

The governor urged voters across Osun State to turn out, protect their votes, and remain at polling units until collation ends

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State voted in the state's governorship election on Saturday morning and told reporters he was confident the exercise would be peaceful and that he would win.

Adeleke arrived at Sagba Agbogunde Ward 2, Unit 9, in Ede North Local Government Area at about 8:32 a.m., accompanied by a large crowd of supporters.

Adeleke casts a vote, confident of a peaceful election. Photo credit: Ademola Adeleke

Source: Twitter

As reported by Vanguard, he was accredited by the Presiding Officer three minutes later, at 8:35 a.m., before casting his ballot.

Adeleke's appeal to voters

After voting, the governor called on residents across Osun to turn out in large numbers and exercise their civic right.

According to NAN, he stressed that the election gave the people of the state a direct say in who would govern them for the next four years.

Adeleke also urged voters to stay at their polling units after casting their ballots to monitor the process in line with the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Accord Party governor emphasised that protecting the vote until collation was complete was as important as voting itself.

"The election provides the people of Osun with an opportunity to determine who governs the state for the next four years."

The governor appealed to all parties involved, including voters and supporters, to remain calm and law-abiding throughout both the voting and collation stages of the exercise.

Governor expects credible result

Adeleke said he was optimistic the election would be credible and would reflect the genuine will of the electorate.

He expressed confidence in his chances of returning to office for another term, describing the process as one that should be free of violence and intimidation.

Adeleke urges Osun residents to protect their votes as he casts his ballot for re-election. Photo credit: Ademola Adeleke

Source: Instagram

Nigerians predict winner of Osun governorship election

Recall that voters across Osun State's 30 Local Government Areas will head to the polls on Saturday, August 15, for the governorship election.

A total of 14 political parties and candidates registered by INEC are participating, though the contest centres on three main contenders,

A Legit.ng poll on X revealed a clear favourite among respondents ahead of the official vote.

Osun election: 3 factors that could decide winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Adeleke is seeking re-election under the Accord Party after winning in 2022 on the PDP platform, facing APC's Bola Oyebanji

Oyebanji, a former Osun Finance Commissioner and chartered banker, has the backing of President Bola Tinubu and the full APC structure.

A public affairs analyst has identified incumbency appeal, Tinubu's political stakes, and Adeleke's pledge to deliver Osun for Tinubu in 2027 as key variables.

Source: Legit.ng