The EFCC has reportedly placed an Osun State Government account held at First Bank on 'Post No Debit' status, documents showed

Governor Adeleke had earlier alleged the anti-graft agency was planning to freeze state accounts ahead of the August 15 election

A source close to the governor confirmed the account freeze, saying Adeleke would address the press on the matter

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Osogbo, Osun State - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly placed an Osun State Government account domiciled at First Bank on a "Post No Debit" restriction with the governorship election less than two weeks away.

The restricted account is reportedly one used to pay workers' salaries in the state.

EFCC freezes Osun government account on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. Photo credit: EFCC/Ademola Adeleke

Source: Facebook

As reported by Vanguard, this is according to documents sighted by the media house.

The action came within hours of Governor Ademola Adeleke publicly warning that the EFCC was preparing to freeze both state government accounts and those belonging to senior officials in his administration.

Adeleke, through a statement released on Wednesday by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, described the reported move as a deliberate attempt to paralyse government operations ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

The governor argued that the EFCC had no legal authority to freeze a state government's accounts and that no lawful basis existed for such an action.

Source confirms Osun account freeze

A source familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity on the grounds that they were not authorised to speak publicly, confirmed to Vanguard that the account had already been frozen at the time the report was filed.

"I can confirm that the state government account has been frozen by the EFCC. It is no longer an allegation. The governor will address the press shortly to update the public on the situation."

The reason for the account restriction had not been made known at the time of the report, and the EFCC had not issued any official response or public statement on the matter.

EFCC yet to comment

No official explanation has come from the commission on why the account was placed under restriction, leaving key questions about the legal basis and scope of the action unanswered.

The timing of the freeze, days before a high-stakes governorship contest in Osun State, has added urgency to the situation.

Source: Legit.ng