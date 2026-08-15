The Danish government has published updated conditions that allow foreigners to qualify for permanent residence in just 4 years

Applicants must meet all four supplementary requirements, which include language, employment, and civic engagement tests

The Danish Immigration Service warns that letting a residence permit expire before reapplying could reset the entire residency count

Denmark has announced that foreigners living in the country can qualify for permanent residence after just four years, cutting the standard eight-year requirement in half, provided they meet a specific set of conditions.

The Danish Immigration Service published the criteria on its official website, explaining that four supplementary requirements exist alongside the basic conditions for permanent residence.

Denmark allows eligible foreigners to qualify for permanent residence after just four years. Photo Credit: Martin Sylveste Andersen

Source: Getty Images

Applicants who satisfy all four can have their waiting period reduced from eight years to four, as long as their legal stay in Denmark has been uninterrupted at the time the Immigration Service rules on their application.

Danish permanent residency: The 4 supplementary requirements

To benefit from the shorter pathway, applicants must satisfy all four conditions listed by the Danish government. Meeting only two of the four qualifies an applicant under the standard track but does not trigger the four-year route.

The four requirements are:

1. Language

Passing the Danish Language Test 3 (Prøve i Dansk 3), or any Danish exam at an equivalent or higher level

2. Employment

Being in regular, full-time work or running a business in Denmark for at least four years within the four years and six months before the Immigration Service decides on the application

3. Civic engagement

Passing the active citizen exam, or demonstrating active citizenship for at least one year through activities such as serving on a board or holding membership in an association

4. A fourth supplementary requirement, as outlined in the official guidance, must also be fulfilled for the reduced timeline to apply

Danish Residency must not lapse

The Danish government issued a clear warning to applicants about the risk of allowing their current residence permit to expire before submitting a renewal or permanent residence application. If a person applies after their permit has already lapsed, the calculation of their legal stay could restart from zero, effectively wiping out years of accumulated residence time.

"You have to apply for a residence permit before your current residence permit expires," the guidance says, placing the responsibility firmly on the individual to track their own permit deadlines and act in time.

The announcement is particularly relevant to Nigerians and other Africans pursuing long-term settlement in Europe as part of the broader Japa movement, where emigrants seek stable legal status abroad.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Denmark had named four documents foreigners must submit when applying for a student residence permit.

Get Danish citizenship without PR

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Denmark had listed seven categories of foreigners who can get citizenship without permanent residency.

Under standard rules, applicants must have held a permanent residence permit for at least two years by the time the naturalisation bill is passed in parliament.

However, the Danish government has carved out notable exceptions to both conditions.

Source: Legit.ng