Osun Governorship Election 2026: Full List of Winners and Losers

INEC declared Ademola Adeleke re-elected as Osun governor on August 15, 2026, beating APC's Bola Oyebamiji by 66,252 votes

The Accord Party recorded its first-ever governorship win in Osun State, while prominent APC figures including former governors backed the losing candidate

Afrobeats star Davido played a high-profile role in Adeleke's campaign, while senator Francis Fadahunsi faced police action over controversial election-eve remarks

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Ademola Adeleke the winner of the August 15, 2026 Osun governorship election, giving the incumbent a second term in office after polling 511,067 votes against the 444,815 votes secured by his closest rival, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress.

The contest, held across all 30 Local Government Areas of the state, was preceded by allegations, pre-election violence and political controversy. Below is a breakdown of who came out ahead and who did not.

Ademola Adeleke secures victory as INEC declares him winner of the Osun governorship election. Photo credit: GovAAdeleke/Davido/x

Source: Twitter

Winners of the Osun poll

Adeleke, who first won office in 2022 on a PDP platform before switching to the Accord Party, built his campaign around infrastructure, education and grassroots outreach. His strongest performances came from his Ede base and several other LGAs, delivering a final margin of 66,252 votes.

The Accord Party itself is among the biggest beneficiaries of the result. Sunday's victory is the first time the party has won a governorship election in Osun State, establishing it as a genuine force in the state's politics.

Afrobeats star David Adeleke, known professionally as Davido, played a visible role throughout the campaign. The governor's nephew reportedly paused aspects of his music career to lead youth mobilisation for the Imole campaign, appeared at rallies and actively used social media to drive support. He publicly celebrated the outcome on Sunday.

Two traditional rulers also emerged as notable winners. The Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Laaroye, openly endorsed Adeleke and cited developments in the town, including the Lameco flyover, as evidence of the governor's commitment. He reportedly faced threats over his support. The Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, from Adeleke's hometown, also held firm throughout the campaign, at one point deliberately leaving his palace when APC candidate Oyebamiji was scheduled to visit.

Losers after the Osun election

Oyebamiji won 11 LGAs and ran on his experience in fiscal management, but could not overcome the incumbent's advantage statewide.

Several prominent figures who backed the APC candidate found themselves on the losing side. Former governor Rauf Aregbesola, now National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress, supported ADC candidate Najeem Salaam, who finished third. Aregbesola also lost in his own polling unit.

Former governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who shifted his support to the APC candidate, saw his polling unit go to Accord. Former deputy governor and APC National Secretary Iyiola Omisore, who aligned with Oyebamiji after being sidelined during the primary, also lost his polling unit to Accord.

Former governor and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola backed Oyebamiji's candidacy and campaigned for him, as did Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo and Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, the latter of whom had publicly predicted Adeleke's defeat.

Senator Francis Fadahunsi, who represents Osun East, attracted criticism and a police invitation after urging supporters to "kill Accord" in the days before the election. He also called on followers on election day to monitor voters and "deal with" those who did not support the APC.

Adeleke speaks on earlier decision to endorse Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in the 2027 presidential election, making the announcement shortly after securing his own reelection as governor.

Speaking publicly on Sunday, August 16, 2026, Adeleke said he was grateful to the president for what he described as a free and fair election.

Source: Legit.ng