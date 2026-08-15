The APC secured the highest votes at PU 20, Ward 5, Railway Station, Okefia, in Osogbo Local Government Area of Osun state

Results from across the southwest state continued to emerge on Saturday afternoon, August 15, 2026, as collation by INEC was still ongoing

The 2026 governorship race features incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke, APC's Bola Oyebamiji and several other candidates

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) claimed its first victory at one polling unit in the Osun state governorship election, winning at PU 20, Ward 5, Railway Station, Okefia, in Osogbo Local Government Area (LGA) on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

As reported by The Cable, at that polling unit, Bola Oyebamiji, the APC candidate, recorded 123 votes, comfortably ahead of the Accord Party candidate, Governor Ademola Adeleke. The ruling Accord garnered 62 votes.

APC records its first polling unit victory at PU 20, Ward 5, Railway Station, Okefia, Osogbo LGA, during the 2026 Osun governorship election. Photo credit: @OyebamijiBola

Source: Twitter

Osun election 2026 live

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) trailed far behind with just three votes at the same location.

The result was made public on Saturday afternoon, August 15, 2026, as figures from polling units across Osun state began trickling in.

Osun election still too close to call

The Osun governorship contest is shaping up to be a competitive race, with incumbent Governor Adeleke of the Accord Party facing a strong challenge from APC candidate Oyebamiji, alongside a number of other contestants.

Results from the Railway Station polling unit represent only a fraction of the overall picture, as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) continues to collate figures from across the 30 local government areas in the state.

Legit.ng reports that the final outcome will only become clear once INEC completes its full collation process.

The results from the Osun polling unit are highlighted below, as reported by The Cable:

PU 20, Ward 5, Railway Station, Okefia

Osogbo LGA

Accord: 62

APC: 123

ADC: 3

Check out Oyebamiji's post on X after casting his vote in Osun:

Read more on Osun election 2026

Osun: Winner emerges in Ede North PU

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that supporters of the Accord Party in Osun state erupted in jubilation on Saturday afternoon, August 15, 2026, after results from a polling unit (PU) in Ede North LGA showed Governor Adeleke leading his rivals in the ongoing governorship election.

The figures from the polling unit gave Accord's Adeleke more votes than Oyebamiji, considered the incumbent Osun governor's main rival. Scenes of cheering and celebration followed as news of the result spread among those gathered at the polling unit. Adeleke is seeking a second term as Osun governor in what has emerged as a tightly contested race.

The Accord chieftain's main challengers are Oyebamiji of the APC and candidates from other parties, including the ADC, which is also making a push to unseat the incumbent.

Source: Legit.ng