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Breaking: INEC Finally Declares Adeleke Winner of 2026 Osun Governorship Election
Politics

Breaking: INEC Finally Declares Adeleke Winner of 2026 Osun Governorship Election

by  Bada Yusuf
3 min read
  • Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun state, has been declared the winner of the 2026 Osun state governorship election
  • Adeleke, who won the election on the platform of the Accord party, was followed by his rival in the APC, Bola Oyebamiji
  • The full results as announced by INEC showed that the candidate of the ADC in the election, Najeem Salam, came distance third

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Governor Ademola Adeleke has been declared the winner of the 2026 governorship election with a total of 511,067 votes on the platform of his Accord Party.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)'s state returning officer, Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, VC, Federal University, Oye Ekiti, the incumbent governor won 19 of the 30 local governments in the state.

Adeleke's closest rival, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), came second with a total of 444,815 votes. He won 11 of the 30 local government areas in the state.

Read also

2026 Osun Governorship Elections: Full list of all LGs won by Adeleke, Oyebamiji

Coming third in the election was the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), who garnered 17,180 votes in the Saturday governorship election in the southwest state.

LGs won by Governor Adeleke

Ayedaade LG

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  • Accord – 16,681
  • APC – 15,719
  • ADC – 331

Ayedire LG

  • Accord – 11,073
  • APC – 9,910
  • ADC – 148

Boluwaduro LG

  • Accord – 7,118
  • APC – 7,050
  • ADC – 179

Ede North LG

  • Accord – 35,427
  • APC – 10,283
  • ADC – 307

Ede South LG

  • Accord – 26,188
  • APC – 6,219
  • ADC – 390

Egbedore LG

  • Accord – 19,278
  • APC – 11,194
  • ADC – 363

Ejigbo LG

  • Accord – 18,458
  • APC – 16,195
  • ADC – 5,053

Ife Central LG

  • Accord – 21,171
  • APC – 15,913
  • ADC – 747

Ife East LG

  • Accord – 27,201
  • APC – 18,600
  • ADC – 935

Ife North LG

  • Accord – 13,879
  • APC – 9,613
  • ADC – 333

Ifedayo LG

  • Accord – 7,427
  • APC – 6,836
  • ADC – 673

Ifelodun LG

  • Accord – 21,171
  • APC – 18,396
  • ADC – 509

Ila LG

  • Accord – 16,211
  • APC – 12,934
  • ADC – 259

Read also

Breaking: Accord Party's Adeleke in early lead in Osun election after results from 15 LGAs, full list emerges

Ilesa West LG

  • Accord – 16,196
  • APC – 12,756
  • ADC – 673

Iwo LG

  • Accord – 27,085
  • APC – 19,660
  • ADC – 588

Odo-Otin LG

  • Accord – 18,003
  • APC – 15,435
  • ADC – 377

Oriade LG

  • Accord – 21,343
  • APC – 14,863
  • ADC – 423

Orolu LG

  • Accord – 12,352
  • APC – 10,622
  • ADC – 236

Osogbo LG

  • Accord – 36,480
  • APC – 30,474
  • ADC – 1,503

11 LGs won by Oyebamiji

Atakumosa East LG

  • Accord – 7,872
  • APC – 9,036
  • ADC – 333

Atakumosa West LG

  • Accord – 7,479
  • APC – 10,037
  • ADC – 213

Boripe LG

  • Accord – 12,448
  • APC – 19,963
  • ADC – 379

Ife South LG

  • Accord – 13,507
  • APC – 14,674
  • ADC – 290

Ilesa East LG

  • Accord – 12,280
  • APC – 16,208
  • ADC – 504

Irepodun LG

  • Accord – 14,504
  • APC – 15,713
  • ADC – 249

Irewole LG

  • Accord – 10,934
  • APC – 29,972
  • ADC – 275

Read also

Osun Governorship Election: Winner announced for Iwo LGA

Isokan LG

  • Accord – 13,765
  • APC – 14,063
  • ADC – 384

Obokun LG

  • Accord – 12,023
  • APC – 16,120
  • ADC – 205

Ola-Oluwa LG

  • Accord – 10,063
  • APC – 10,782
  • ADC – 213

Olorunda LG

  • Accord – 23,514
  • APC – 24,671
  • ADC – 666

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
APCOsun StateINECAdemola Adeleke
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