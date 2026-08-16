Breaking: INEC Finally Declares Adeleke Winner of 2026 Osun Governorship Election
- Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun state, has been declared the winner of the 2026 Osun state governorship election
- Adeleke, who won the election on the platform of the Accord party, was followed by his rival in the APC, Bola Oyebamiji
- The full results as announced by INEC showed that the candidate of the ADC in the election, Najeem Salam, came distance third
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Governor Ademola Adeleke has been declared the winner of the 2026 governorship election with a total of 511,067 votes on the platform of his Accord Party.
According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)'s state returning officer, Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, VC, Federal University, Oye Ekiti, the incumbent governor won 19 of the 30 local governments in the state.
Adeleke's closest rival, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), came second with a total of 444,815 votes. He won 11 of the 30 local government areas in the state.
Coming third in the election was the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), who garnered 17,180 votes in the Saturday governorship election in the southwest state.
LGs won by Governor Adeleke
Ayedaade LG
- Accord – 16,681
- APC – 15,719
- ADC – 331
Ayedire LG
- Accord – 11,073
- APC – 9,910
- ADC – 148
Boluwaduro LG
- Accord – 7,118
- APC – 7,050
- ADC – 179
Ede North LG
- Accord – 35,427
- APC – 10,283
- ADC – 307
Ede South LG
- Accord – 26,188
- APC – 6,219
- ADC – 390
Egbedore LG
- Accord – 19,278
- APC – 11,194
- ADC – 363
Ejigbo LG
- Accord – 18,458
- APC – 16,195
- ADC – 5,053
Ife Central LG
- Accord – 21,171
- APC – 15,913
- ADC – 747
Ife East LG
- Accord – 27,201
- APC – 18,600
- ADC – 935
Ife North LG
- Accord – 13,879
- APC – 9,613
- ADC – 333
Ifedayo LG
- Accord – 7,427
- APC – 6,836
- ADC – 673
Ifelodun LG
- Accord – 21,171
- APC – 18,396
- ADC – 509
Ila LG
- Accord – 16,211
- APC – 12,934
- ADC – 259
Breaking: Accord Party's Adeleke in early lead in Osun election after results from 15 LGAs, full list emerges
Ilesa West LG
- Accord – 16,196
- APC – 12,756
- ADC – 673
Iwo LG
- Accord – 27,085
- APC – 19,660
- ADC – 588
Odo-Otin LG
- Accord – 18,003
- APC – 15,435
- ADC – 377
Oriade LG
- Accord – 21,343
- APC – 14,863
- ADC – 423
Orolu LG
- Accord – 12,352
- APC – 10,622
- ADC – 236
Osogbo LG
- Accord – 36,480
- APC – 30,474
- ADC – 1,503
11 LGs won by Oyebamiji
Atakumosa East LG
- Accord – 7,872
- APC – 9,036
- ADC – 333
Atakumosa West LG
- Accord – 7,479
- APC – 10,037
- ADC – 213
Boripe LG
- Accord – 12,448
- APC – 19,963
- ADC – 379
Ife South LG
- Accord – 13,507
- APC – 14,674
- ADC – 290
Ilesa East LG
- Accord – 12,280
- APC – 16,208
- ADC – 504
Irepodun LG
- Accord – 14,504
- APC – 15,713
- ADC – 249
Irewole LG
- Accord – 10,934
- APC – 29,972
- ADC – 275
Isokan LG
- Accord – 13,765
- APC – 14,063
- ADC – 384
Obokun LG
- Accord – 12,023
- APC – 16,120
- ADC – 205
Ola-Oluwa LG
- Accord – 10,063
- APC – 10,782
- ADC – 213
Olorunda LG
- Accord – 23,514
- APC – 24,671
- ADC – 666
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng