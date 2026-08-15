APC governorship candidate Bola Oyebamiji cast his vote at Ward 9, Polling Unit 011, Ikire, in Irewole Local Government Area

Oyebamiji praised the large turnout of voters in Ikire, saying it showed people were not intimidated ahead of the exercise

The APC candidate called on police and security operatives to stay proactive and protect voters across Osun State

Osun State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Oyebamiji, said he was confident of winning the election after casting his ballot on Saturday, August 15.

Oyebamiji voted at Ward 9, Polling Unit 011, in Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area, where he spoke to journalists about the conduct of the exercise so far.

APC candidate Oyebamiji says party will emerge victorious after Osun election. Photo credit: @officialAPCng

Source: Twitter

He described the mood in Ikire as encouraging, pointing to the number of residents who turned out to vote as evidence that the electorate was not deterred by any fears of intimidation, as reported by Punch.

"INEC officials are here, the voters are here, security operatives are here. I want to commend the large turnout of voters in Ikire. It shows that people are not intimidated, and generally, things are going on fine across the state," Oyebamiji said.

Oyebamiji urges security agencies to act

Despite his upbeat assessment, the APC candidate acknowledged concerns about the potential for violence in Ikire and called on law enforcement to take a firm and preventive approach throughout the voting process.

"I want to admonish the police and other security operatives to be proactive to ensure security for our people and all the voters, and I believe the election would be credible," he said.

Oyebamiji also addressed reports of a politician being arrested during the exercise. Without naming the individual, he said he expected the police to carry out their responsibilities in a professional manner, Vangusrd reported.

"I want to be sure that the police would do their job. I am confident that I'd win this election at the end of the day," he added.

Osun: Peter Obi discloses how winner should emerge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi issued a public appeal ahead of the Osun governorship election on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

Obi urged INEC, security agencies, political parties, and traditional leaders to act with neutrality and protect the will of Osun voters.

The call drew sharp reactions online, with many Nigerians expressing doubt that a free and fair election is possible under the current APC-led federal government.

Source: Legit.ng