Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan congratulated Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke after INEC declared him winner of the August 15 governorship election

The Kogi senator praised INEC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu 'for allowing the will of Osun voters to prevail despite intense political pressure surrounding the poll'

Natasha acknowledged Davido's role in his uncle's re-election campaign, calling his commitment an example of personal conviction in democratic participation

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi central, has congratulated Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on his re-election victory, calling the result a clear expression of the people's will.

Legit.ng has reported how the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Adeleke, the Accord Party candidate, winner of the August 15 governorship election, defeating All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Bola Oyebamiji and about 13 others who contested the poll. The returning officer, Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, made the final declaration after INEC's electronic results portal recorded thousands of polling-unit results during collation.

Senator Natasha Akpoti reacts to Ademola Adeleke’s victory in the 2026 Osun governorship election. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti, Governor Godwin Obaseki

Source: Facebook

Natasha on implication of Adeleke's win

In her reaction, Senator Natasha said the outcome was proof that political machinery and pressure could not permanently override the choice of the electorate.

"The people of Osun state have spoken loudly and unmistakably. They stood firm, defended their votes and demonstrated that democracy belongs to the people. No amount of political machinery, intimidation or pressure can permanently silence the voice of the electorate," she said.

She urged politicians across Nigeria to draw a lesson from the election ahead of the 2027 elections, arguing that voters were increasingly able to distinguish between genuine performance and empty promises.

"The Osun election has once again demonstrated that the people remember. They remember those who served them, those who stood with them and those who delivered when it mattered most. Political power is temporary, but the impact of good governance remains in the hearts of the people."

Natasha sends message to INEC, Tinubu

The senator praised INEC for managing the process and ensuring the votes cast by Osun residents were properly counted and declared.

"I commend the leadership of INEC for conducting the Osun election and for allowing the votes of the people to count. Elections are not merely about voting; they are about ensuring that the votes are properly accounted for and that the legitimate choice of the electorate is respected," she said.

She also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who had urged Osun voters to go to the polls without fear and choose freely, saying his position carried weight given the political stakes involved.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu deserves commendation for allowing democracy to take its course in Osun state," Natasha said.

Senator Natasha also recognised the role of music star David Adeleke, known as Davido, who chaired the Imole Youth Campaign Team and paused his music career to campaign for his uncle. On election day, Davido publicly alleged that soldiers tried to prevent him from entering Osun state, insisting on his right to freedom of movement.

"Davido stood firmly with his uncle. He did not hide his position or abandon his conviction when the political atmosphere became difficult," the senator said.

She concluded by urging Governor Adeleke to treat his renewed mandate as a responsibility to serve every citizen of Osun state, adding: "To every politician, there is a simple lesson from Osun: if you are a politician, let your works speak for you."

Read Senator Natasha’s full Facebook post on the Osun election below:

Dickson speaks on Adeleke’s victory

In the same vein, the national leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Seriake Dickson, congratulated Governor Adeleke on his victory in the governorship election.

Dickson, in a statement reacting to the election outcome, described Adeleke’s victory as significant not only for the governor and the people of Osun state but also for Nigeria’s democracy.

Vanguard quoted Dickson as saying:

“I warmly congratulate the Governor of Osun State, His Excellency Senator Ademola Adeleke, on his victory in the Osun State Governorship Election.

“This victory is significant not only for Governor Adeleke and the people of Osun State, but also for our democracy. It is a reminder that, even in an increasingly challenging political environment, the people can still assert their democratic will through the ballot."

Read more on Osun election 2026

Osun election 2026: Tinubu calls Adeleke

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, released a State House press statement, confirming that the president placed a personal call to Governor Ademola Adeleke to felicitate with him following the Osun election's outcome.

Beyond the congratulations, Tinubu used the statement to lay out expectations for Adeleke's second term. He urged the governor to prioritise unity and work toward the economic and social development of the state, irrespective of how residents voted during the election.

Source: Legit.ng