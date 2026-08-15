The APC's candidate beat rivals at the polling unit where former Osun Governor Rauf Aregbesola voted during Saturday's governorship election

Aregbesola, now a leader of the ADC, is backing that party's candidate in the election, but the ADC came a distant third at his home unit

The ADC also lost a second polling unit near Aregbesola's family compound, raising early questions about the party's strength in Ilesa East

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ilesa, Osun State - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the polling unit where former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola cast his vote in Saturday's governorship election, delivering an early blow to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which Mr Aregbesola leads as National Secretary.

At PU001, Coop. Building Junction, Isare, Ward 08, Ilesa East Local Government Area, APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji pulled in 256 votes.

As reported by Premium Times, Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party came second with 43 votes, while ADC candidate Najeem Salaam, whom Mr Aregbesola is backing, managed only 13 votes.

ADC also falls short at second polling unit

The pattern repeated at a nearby location. At PU007, Elegant D.C. (Agbon Arugbo), Isare, Ward 08, Ilesa East LGA, the APC again topped the result with 202 votes.

The Accord Party followed with 110 votes, and the ADC received 12 votes, again finishing third.

The twin defeats at polling units in Mr Aregbesola's home area of Ilesa raise questions about the ADC's ability to convert his political standing into actual votes across the state, where the party has positioned itself as a genuine third force against the two frontrunners.

Aregbesola's role in the ADC

Aregbesola served as Minister of Interior in the federal government before breaking with the APC and joining the ADC.

Within the ADC, he holds the position of National Secretary in the faction led by former Senate President David Mark.

His defection from the APC last year was seen by many observers as a significant development for Osun politics, given his long history in the state and his continued influence among a section of the electorate.

Osun election: Adeleke wins polling unit

Recall that Accord Party candidate and Osun Governor Adeleke secured 421 votes at his polling unit in Ede North LGA on Saturday.

Adeleke, APC's Bola Oyebamiji, and ADC's Najeem Salaam all declared confidence in victory as sorting and collation began.

ADC candidate Najeem Salaam raised concerns over the alleged exclusion of his party agents at several polling locations across Osun State.

APC founding chairman delivers polling unit

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that Bisi Akande, founding interim national chairman of the APC, voted at PU 12, Ward 4, in Ila-Orangun on Saturday.

APC governorship candidate Oyebamiji recorded 181 votes at Akande's polling unit against Accord Party's 121.

Akande, a former Osun governor, chaired three political parties across 11 consecutive years before co-founding the APC.

Source: Legit.ng