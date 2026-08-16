Breaking: INEC Announces Winner in Osogbo LGA as APC Tackles Adeleke’s Accord Party in Osun Election
- Accord Party's Ademola Adeleke polled 36,480 votes in Osogbo LGA, defeating APC's Bola Oyebamiji who scored 30,474 votes
- Osogbo has historically been an APC stronghold, making Adeleke's lead in the state capital a significant result in the election held on Saturday, August 15, 2026
- The Osogbo result will now join others at the INEC state collation centre in Abere for the final governorship declaration
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Osogbo, Osun state - Incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party has taken Osogbo Local Government Area (LGA) in the 2026 Osun state governorship election, defeating All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Bola Oyebamiji by a margin of more than 6,000 votes in the state capital.
As reported by Premium Times, Adeleke, who is seeking a second term, polled 36,480 votes against Oyebamiji's 30,474. The result was announced by Ikenna Odoh, the returning officer for the LGA appointed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), at about 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2026, in the presence of party agents and observers.
The local government recorded 69,307 valid votes out of 70,840 accredited voters. Of the 167,704 registered voters in the area, just under half were accredited on election day. Osogbo LGA covers 15 registration areas.
Osun: Why Osogbo result matters
The outcome carries particular weight given the history of the local government in state politics. Osogbo has long been considered one of the APC's most reliable bases in Osun, especially during the tenure of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola, alongside neighbouring Olorunda Local Government Area.
Beyond its political symbolism, Osogbo consistently produces some of the highest voter numbers in the state. As the state capital, it houses a large concentration of civil servants and an urban population that makes it a key battleground in any governorship contest.
Adeleke's ability to post a comfortable lead in such a traditionally APC-leaning area represents a notable showing for the Accord Party as results continue to come in from across the state.
Osogbo Local Government
Accord: 36,480
AAC: 107
ADC: 1,503
APC: 30,474
Legit.ng reports that the Osogbo result will now be forwarded to the INEC state collation centre in Abere, Osogbo, where all local government results will be gathered before the final announcement of the governorship winner.
A video of jubilant pro-Adeleke political stakeholders can be watched below via X:
Read more on Osun election 2026
- Osun election: Buhari's ex-aide reacts as Davido claims soldiers are blocking him from entering Osun
- Osun 2026: APC candidate Oyebamiji announces what may likely happen after voting
INEC uploads 90% of Osun election results
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that INEC has uploaded a considerable number of polling unit results from the Osun election 2026 onto its Result Viewing Portal, known as IReV, following the close of voting in parts of the state.
The IReV portal showed that by 11:41 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2026, INEC had published over 3,400 results out of an expected 3,763 polling unit figures, accounting for 92.53 per cent of the total results required for a full picture of the vote.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.