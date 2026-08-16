Accord Party's Ademola Adeleke polled 36,480 votes in Osogbo LGA, defeating APC's Bola Oyebamiji who scored 30,474 votes

Osogbo has historically been an APC stronghold, making Adeleke's lead in the state capital a significant result in the election held on Saturday, August 15, 2026

The Osogbo result will now join others at the INEC state collation centre in Abere for the final governorship declaration

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - Incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party has taken Osogbo Local Government Area (LGA) in the 2026 Osun state governorship election, defeating All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Bola Oyebamiji by a margin of more than 6,000 votes in the state capital.

As reported by Premium Times, Adeleke, who is seeking a second term, polled 36,480 votes against Oyebamiji's 30,474. The result was announced by Ikenna Odoh, the returning officer for the LGA appointed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), at about 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2026, in the presence of party agents and observers.

Ademola Adeleke wins Osogbo LGA in the Osun governorship election 2026, defeating APC’s Bola Oyebamiji, according to Joash Amupitan-led INEC. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

The local government recorded 69,307 valid votes out of 70,840 accredited voters. Of the 167,704 registered voters in the area, just under half were accredited on election day. Osogbo LGA covers 15 registration areas.

Osun: Why Osogbo result matters

The outcome carries particular weight given the history of the local government in state politics. Osogbo has long been considered one of the APC's most reliable bases in Osun, especially during the tenure of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola, alongside neighbouring Olorunda Local Government Area.

Beyond its political symbolism, Osogbo consistently produces some of the highest voter numbers in the state. As the state capital, it houses a large concentration of civil servants and an urban population that makes it a key battleground in any governorship contest.

Adeleke's ability to post a comfortable lead in such a traditionally APC-leaning area represents a notable showing for the Accord Party as results continue to come in from across the state.

Osogbo Local Government

Accord: 36,480

AAC: 107

ADC: 1,503

APC: 30,474

Legit.ng reports that the Osogbo result will now be forwarded to the INEC state collation centre in Abere, Osogbo, where all local government results will be gathered before the final announcement of the governorship winner.

A video of jubilant pro-Adeleke political stakeholders can be watched below via X:

Read more on Osun election 2026

INEC uploads 90% of Osun election results

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that INEC has uploaded a considerable number of polling unit results from the Osun election 2026 onto its Result Viewing Portal, known as IReV, following the close of voting in parts of the state.

The IReV portal showed that by 11:41 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2026, INEC had published over 3,400 results out of an expected 3,763 polling unit figures, accounting for 92.53 per cent of the total results required for a full picture of the vote.

Source: Legit.ng