Gov Election: Buhari's Ex-Aide Reacts as Davido Claims Soldiers Are Blocking Him From Entering Osun
- Bashir Ahmad, OON, publicly called out Davido on X over comments about movement restrictions during the Osun election
- Security operators announced that movement in and around Osun would be restricted from midnight until 6 PM on election day
- Ahmad argued the restriction is a standard security measure during elections and does not violate freedom of movement
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Presidential aide and public commentator Bashir Ahmad, OON, has pushed back against singer Davido after the musician raised concerns about restrictions on movement during the Osun State governorship election.
Ahmad, writing on his official X account under the handle @BashirAhmaad, addressed Davido directly and described his reaction as dramatic. He pointed out that security operators had widely publicised the movement restriction, which ran from 12 midnight until 6 PM on election day, covering Osun and its surrounding areas.
Ahmad's take on the restriction
According to Ahmad, the measure is routine and not unique to Osun.
"It has been widely announced by the security operators that movement in and around Osun will be restricted from 12 midnight today until 6 PM today due to the election and this is a standard security measure during elections anywhere not peculiar to Osun," he wrote.
He added that citizens' constitutional right to freedom of movement does not extend to disregarding lawful directives issued by security agencies to protect the integrity of an election.
"So the right to freedom of movement does not mean ignoring lawful security measures put in place to ensure a peaceful and credible election," Ahmad said.
Movement restrictions of this kind are typically imposed by security agencies in Nigerian states on election days to curb vote-buying, ballot snatching, and the movement of armed groups between polling units. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security services usually work together to enforce such orders in the hours before and after voting.
Ahmad's response drew attention given Davido's large public following and the potential reach of any comment the entertainer makes about civic matters. The back-and-forth highlighted the tension between public concern over civil liberties and the operational demands of conducting elections in Nigeria.
Sowore hits back at Davido
Previously, Legit.ng reported that activist and African Action Congress presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore clapped back at Afrobeat superstar Davido following a social media clash that has set social media ablaze.
The friction started after Sowore publicly tore into Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke's leadership, dismissing him as someone with "nothing upstairs."
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944