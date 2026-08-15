Bashir Ahmad, OON, publicly called out Davido on X over comments about movement restrictions during the Osun election

Security operators announced that movement in and around Osun would be restricted from midnight until 6 PM on election day

Ahmad argued the restriction is a standard security measure during elections and does not violate freedom of movement

Presidential aide and public commentator Bashir Ahmad, OON, has pushed back against singer Davido after the musician raised concerns about restrictions on movement during the Osun State governorship election.

Ahmad, writing on his official X account under the handle @BashirAhmaad, addressed Davido directly and described his reaction as dramatic. He pointed out that security operators had widely publicised the movement restriction, which ran from 12 midnight until 6 PM on election day, covering Osun and its surrounding areas.

Bashir Ahmad, OON, addressed Davido's concerns over movement restrictions during the Osun governorship election. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad/Getty

Source: UGC

Ahmad's take on the restriction

According to Ahmad, the measure is routine and not unique to Osun.

"It has been widely announced by the security operators that movement in and around Osun will be restricted from 12 midnight today until 6 PM today due to the election and this is a standard security measure during elections anywhere not peculiar to Osun," he wrote.

He added that citizens' constitutional right to freedom of movement does not extend to disregarding lawful directives issued by security agencies to protect the integrity of an election.

"So the right to freedom of movement does not mean ignoring lawful security measures put in place to ensure a peaceful and credible election," Ahmad said.

Movement restrictions of this kind are typically imposed by security agencies in Nigerian states on election days to curb vote-buying, ballot snatching, and the movement of armed groups between polling units. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security services usually work together to enforce such orders in the hours before and after voting.

Ahmad's response drew attention given Davido's large public following and the potential reach of any comment the entertainer makes about civic matters. The back-and-forth highlighted the tension between public concern over civil liberties and the operational demands of conducting elections in Nigeria.

Sowore hits back at Davido

Previously, Legit.ng reported that activist and African Action Congress presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore clapped back at Afrobeat superstar Davido following a social media clash that has set social media ablaze.

The friction started after Sowore publicly tore into Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke's leadership, dismissing him as someone with "nothing upstairs."

Source: Legit.ng