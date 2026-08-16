Ronaldo told Vogue Magazine that the current season is likely his final year as a professional footballer

The Al-Nassr forward, who married Georgina Rodriguez recently, said he has his post-football life fully planned out

Fans tracking Ronaldo's goal tally say he needs 24 more goals to reach the 1,000-goal milestone before retiring

Cristiano Ronaldo has dropped his biggest hint yet that he could walk away from professional football at the end of the 2025-26 season.

The 40-year-old, who has spent 25 years as a professional since making his debut with Sporting Lisbon in 2002, and so played for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo could retire from football in 2026. Photo by Abdullah Ahmed.

Source: Getty Images

The Portuguese forward joined Al-Nassr in January 2023, becoming one of the first major European stars to move to the Saudi Pro League. His transfer opened the door for a wave of high-profile signings into the league in the years that followed.

Ronaldo drops retirement hint

Ronaldo has been in a relationship with Georgina Rodriguez since 2016, and the couple recently married at a private ceremony in Portugal. He said he already has a clear picture of what life after football looks like.

“This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy. I have my future all mapped out," he told Vogue Magazine.

He described retirement not as a void but as an opportunity to pursue the things his career has not allowed.

“Football could leave a big hole; you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one," he said. “And also have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel, which I really like, and continue to enjoy what I've earned — what we've earned. Because after all it's been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice.”

His comments come at a period of genuine uncertainty around his career. Portugal's early exit from the World Cup had already raised questions about whether he would continue at international level. His interview with Vogue now extends that uncertainty to his entire career.

One factor that could influence the timing of his retirement is his progress towards 1,000 career goals.

According to Road to 1,000, a website that tracks his goal tally, Ronaldo currently stands at 976 goals and needs 24 more to reach the landmark.

Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Lionel Messi

Legit.ng previously reported that Cristiano Ronaldo sent a message to Lionel Messi after the Argentina captain’s father sadly passed away at 68.

Messi hinted that his father's death could be the end of his career, and with Ronaldo’s hint, it could be the year that two of the greatest players retire.

Source: Legit.ng