Federal Government to Declare Public Holidays for All Institutions in April 2026
- Nigeria's Ministry of Interior, under the leadership of Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, would announce a public holiday for Easter in 2026
- The official declaration was expected anytime from Wednesday, April 1, potentially suspending work across government and private establishments
- Easter is the principal Christian holiday celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ three days after his crucifixion, symbolising the defeat of death and the promise of eternal life
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.
FCT, Abuja - Nigeria’s Ministry of Interior will declare a nationwide public holiday across all entities to mark Good Friday and Easter 2026, potentially creating an extended break for all employees when combined with the weekend.
The official announcement is expected early in April 2026, and it will be the only two national public holidays in Nigeria for the month.
2026 Easter holiday expected in Nigeria
Work in ministries, government agencies, parastatals, and other public institutions will be suspended on Friday, April 3, 2026, with normal operations resuming on Monday, April 6, which coincides with Easter 2026.
Friday, April 3, and Monday, April 6, 2026, will be observed as statutory public holidays nationwide. The dates mark Good Friday and Easter Monday, respectively.
In Nigeria, Easter is traditionally celebrated with church services, family gatherings, and social events.
Ghana announces Easter 2026 holiday
Meanwhile, in neighbouring Ghana, the government, through the Ministry of Interior, has declared Friday, April 3, 2026, and Monday, April 6, 2026, as public holidays.
In an official statement issued on Monday, March 30, the Ministry confirmed that the two days, observed as Good Friday and Easter Monday, are to be recognised nationwide.
The declaration allows Christians across the country to commemorate one of the most significant periods on the Christian calendar, marking the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Good Friday, on April 3, signifies the crucifixion, while Easter Monday, on April 6, continues the celebrations following the resurrection.
Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, Ghana’s Interior Minister, encouraged the public to observe the holidays in accordance with the law while reflecting on the spiritual significance of the season.
Ghanaian authorities said:
"The general public is hereby informed that Friday, 3rd April 2026, and Monday, 6th April, mark Good Friday and Easter Monday, respectively, which are Statutory Public Holidays and should be observed as such throughout the country."
The statement, shared in a post, can be read in full below on X:
Read more on public holidays in Nigeria:
- Nigerian govt declares Eid-el-Maolud public holiday
- Isese Day: List of states that have declared Monday public holiday
- Isese Day: Nigerian governor declares Monday public holiday
Ogun state declares Golden Jubilee holiday
Legit.ng also reported that Governor Dapo Abiodun's administration had declared a public holiday in Ogun state.
An announcement confirmed the public holiday in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the creation of the state.
The secretary to the state government stated that the holiday would allow residents to take part in the programme.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.