Nigeria's Ministry of Interior, under the leadership of Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, would announce a public holiday for Easter in 2026

The official declaration was expected anytime from Wednesday, April 1, potentially suspending work across government and private establishments

Easter is the principal Christian holiday celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ three days after his crucifixion, symbolising the defeat of death and the promise of eternal life

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria’s Ministry of Interior will declare a nationwide public holiday across all entities to mark Good Friday and Easter 2026, potentially creating an extended break for all employees when combined with the weekend.

The official announcement is expected early in April 2026, and it will be the only two national public holidays in Nigeria for the month.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, is set to announce nationwide public holidays for Good Friday and Easter in 2026. Photo credit: @BTOofficial, @aonanuga1956/X

Source: Twitter

2026 Easter holiday expected in Nigeria

Work in ministries, government agencies, parastatals, and other public institutions will be suspended on Friday, April 3, 2026, with normal operations resuming on Monday, April 6, which coincides with Easter 2026.

Friday, April 3, and Monday, April 6, 2026, will be observed as statutory public holidays nationwide. The dates mark Good Friday and Easter Monday, respectively.

In Nigeria, Easter is traditionally celebrated with church services, family gatherings, and social events.

Ghana announces Easter 2026 holiday

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Ghana, the government, through the Ministry of Interior, has declared Friday, April 3, 2026, and Monday, April 6, 2026, as public holidays.

In an official statement issued on Monday, March 30, the Ministry confirmed that the two days, observed as Good Friday and Easter Monday, are to be recognised nationwide.

Easter 2026 holidays to be celebrated worldwide with religious and family traditions. Photo credit: Kenny Holston

Source: Getty Images

The declaration allows Christians across the country to commemorate one of the most significant periods on the Christian calendar, marking the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Good Friday, on April 3, signifies the crucifixion, while Easter Monday, on April 6, continues the celebrations following the resurrection.

Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, Ghana’s Interior Minister, encouraged the public to observe the holidays in accordance with the law while reflecting on the spiritual significance of the season.

Ghanaian authorities said:

"The general public is hereby informed that Friday, 3rd April 2026, and Monday, 6th April, mark Good Friday and Easter Monday, respectively, which are Statutory Public Holidays and should be observed as such throughout the country."

The statement, shared in a post, can be read in full below on X:

Read more on public holidays in Nigeria:

Ogun state declares Golden Jubilee holiday

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Dapo Abiodun's administration had declared a public holiday in Ogun state.

An announcement confirmed the public holiday in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the creation of the state.

The secretary to the state government stated that the holiday would allow residents to take part in the programme.

Source: Legit.ng