"Get Ready": Davido Dares Edo Governor Okpebholo After Adeleke's Victory

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo mocked Governor Ademola Adeleke's dancing habit while campaigning for the APC candidate in Osun

Okpebholo questioned whether Osun voters were tired of seeing their governor dance before signing documents and attending meetings

Davido responded directly to Okpebholo on Instagram, warning the Edo governor to get ready after Adeleke's victory

Afrobeats star Davido has publicly called out Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo again after Governor Ademola Adeleke secured victory in the Osun governorship election, warning the Edo governor to brace himself for a response.

The confrontation traces back to a campaign video in which Okpebholo ridiculed Adeleke, who is also Davido's uncle, while stumping for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate Bola Oyebamiji, widely known as Ambo, in the final days of the Osun campaign.

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo mocked Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke's dancing during a campaign. Photo credit: @m_akpakomiza/Getty

Source: UGC

Okpebholo's remarks about Adeleke

In the footage, Okpebholo addressed Osun voters directly, questioning whether they had grown weary of watching their governor dance at every turn.

"Before somebody signs paper, he will dance. Are you not tired? For four years, this man has been dancing. Before he takes breakfast, before he drinks tea, he will dance," the Edo governor said.

Okpebholo went further, linking Adeleke's dancing habit to his alleged absences from some governors' meetings in Abuja.

He also took a swipe at the state of Osun roads, joking that even his car tyres were made to "dance and shake" while driving through the state.

Davido's Instagram warning

Following Adeleke's victory, Davido posted a direct message to the Edo governor via his Instagram story.

Tagging Okpebholo, he wrote:

"@mondayokpebholo get ready my brother !!! Make I sleep first nah me and u 2moro."

The post signalled that the singer, who had been watching the campaign commentary closely, intended to address the governor's remarks after the election result came in.

Legit.ng has previously reported on Davido's public support for his uncle, Adeleke, throughout the Osun governorship race.

Adeleke reveals what Tinubu told him after his victory

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke broke his silence following his re-election victory, revealing that President Bola Tinubu personally telephoned him with congratulations and calling on his defeated opponent, Senator Fatai Oyebamiji, to reach out and acknowledge the outcome.

Speaking to journalists after the results were declared, Adeleke said the win belonged to the people of Osun State, describing it as proof that residents appreciated the work his administration had put into infrastructure, education, and agriculture during his first term.

Source: Legit.ng