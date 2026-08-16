Osun governor Ademola Adeleke polled 35,427 votes in his home LGA of Ede North during the governorship election on Saturday, August 15, 2026

APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji came a distant second in Ede North, with Governor Adeleke outscoring the opposition candidate by over 25,000 votes

The Ede North result is one of 30 LGA results still being collated before INEC's returning officer declares the final outcome in Osogbo

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - Osun state governor and Accord Party candidate Ademola Adeleke has recorded a commanding victory in Ede North Local Government Area (LGA), his home base, in the 2026 governorship election.

In the election held on Saturday, August 15, 2026, Adeleke garnered 35,427 votes against the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, who managed 10,283 votes.

Governor Ademola Adeleke celebrates after securing a decisive victory in Ede North LGA in the 2026 Osun governorship election. Photo credit: @aadeleke_01

Source: Instagram

As reported by Premium Times, the LGA collation officer for Ede North, Jacob Opele, announced the aggregated figures at the local collation centre and declared Adeleke the winner of the constituency.

The margin of over 25,000 votes represents a significant early indicator for the incumbent governor, who is seeking a second term in office.

Legit.ng reports that the announcement sparked jubilation among Governor Adeleke's supporters in Ede North LGA.

Osun LGA results await final declaration

Osun state has 30 local government areas, and results from each are being announced simultaneously at their respective LGA collation centres across the state. The Ede North announcement is one of several declarations being made on Saturday as the exercise progresses.

However, none of the LGA-level results carry final weight on their own. Under the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) process, all 30 results must first be presented at the central collation centre in Osogbo, the state capital, where INEC's returning officer will review and formally collate them before declaring the overall winner of the election.

The final declaration is therefore expected only after every LGA result has been submitted and verified at the Osogbo centre.

The full result for Ede North LGA in Osun state is highlighted below via X:

Read more on Osun election 2026

APC's Oyebamiji wins Osun LGA

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that APC governorship candidate Oyebamiji has secured victory in Obokun LGA in the 2026 Osun state governorship election, defeating Governor Adeleke by a margin of 4,097 votes.

The final result was announced at the Obokun LGA collation centre at around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2026. The APC polled 16,120 votes, while the Accord Party secured 12,023 votes.

A total of 29,147 votes were cast across the local government area, comprising 28,687 valid votes and 460 rejected ballots. About 13 other political parties also participated in the Obokun LGA contest. The ADC polled 205 votes, ADP 99, AA 47, APGA 42, AAC 28, ZLP 84, APM 11, YPP 14, APP two, BP four, NNPP three, PRP one, and SDP four.

Source: Legit.ng