Voters across Osun State's 30 Local Government Areas will head to the polls on Saturday, August 15, for the governorship election

A total of 14 political parties and candidates registered by INEC are participating, though the contest centres on three main contenders

A Legit.ng poll on X revealed a clear favourite among respondents ahead of the official vote

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Residents of Osun State are set to vote on Saturday, August 15, 2026, to determine who will lead the state for the next four years, with incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke seeking a second term in office.

The election will be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) across all 30 Local Government Areas in the state.

"Adeleke leads the race": 80% of voters back him for Osun's governorship. Photo credit: Ademola Adelek/Najeem Salam/Bola Oyebamiji

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that 14 political parties and their candidates have been cleared to participate in the guber poll.

Top contenders in Osun governorship race

While 14 candidates are on the ballot, the contest is widely regarded as a three-way race.

The key figures are incumbent Governor Adeleke, running on the Accord Party ticket; Bola Oyebamiji, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC); and Najeem Salam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Osun election: What online poll suggests

Ahead of polling day, Legit.ng conducted a poll on X, formerly known as Twitter, to gauge public sentiment on who voters expect to win.

The results pointed strongly in one direction: 80% of respondents predicted that Governor Adeleke would retain his seat, while 15.3% backed APC's Oyebamiji. ADC candidate Salam received 4.5% of the predicted votes.

Legit.ng noted that the poll was intended only to offer a snapshot of likely voting patterns and carries no official weight.

INEC remains the sole authority responsible for conducting the vote and declaring the official result.

Osun election: 3 factors that could decide winner

Recall that Gov. Ademola Adeleke is seeking re-election under the Accord Party after winning in 2022 on the PDP platform, facing APC's Bola Oyebanji

Oyebanji, a former Osun Finance Commissioner and chartered banker, has the backing of President Bola Tinubu and the full APC structure.

A public affairs analyst has identified incumbency appeal, Tinubu's political stakes, and Adeleke's pledge to deliver Osun for Tinubu in 2027 as key variables.

Shehu Sani predicts winner of Osun governorship election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Senator Shehu Sani weighed in on the political situation ahead of the Osun governorship election.

Sani pointed to a divided opposition and the origins of ADC members in the state as key factors shaping the race.

The former senator named a prominent APC figure as the man he believed would determine the outcome of the election.

Source: Legit.ng