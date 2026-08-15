Security operatives arrested about 100 people allegedly brought from neighbouring states to interfere with the Osun governorship election

The Commissioner of Police overseeing the election confirmed the suspects were linked to Ondo and Ekiti states

Governor Ademola Adeleke announced plans for an independent inquiry into reported killings and violence tied to the election process

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - Security operatives in Osun state have detained roughly 100 people suspected of being brought in from outside the state to disrupt the 2026 governorship election, with police confirming the arrests took place over the past month.

As reported by Channels TV, Samuel Etaifo, the commissioner of police overseeing security for the 2026 Osun election, disclosed the development on Saturday morning, August 15, 2026.

Police detain about 100 people suspected of being brought into Osun state 'to disrupt the 2026 governorship election'. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

He said:

"We have about 100 people in custody who have come from neighbouring states of Ondo and Ekiti to disrupt this election for the past one month. However, no arrests have been made today as a result of electoral violence."

Adeleke moves to probe pre-election violence

Legit.ng reports that the arrests followed a recent announcement by Governor Ademola Adeleke in which he said he would set up an independent commission of inquiry immediately after the election to look into reported killings and acts of violence linked to the electoral period.

Saturday's vote pits three main candidates against each other in what is widely regarded as a closely watched contest. Adeleke, who won the 2022 governorship on a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket, is now seeking re-election under the Accord Party platform. He faces Bola Oyebamiji of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Najeem Folasayo Salaam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

What the Osun race could signal

Beyond the state, the outcome carries broader political significance. While a governorship result does not directly predict the presidency, a strong or weak performance by the APC in Osun could offer an early signal of how much electoral weight President Bola Tinubu's influence still carries in the southwest ahead of the 2027 general elections.

As with most governorship races, local concerns are likely to shape voter decisions. Issues such as road infrastructure, public services, employment, agriculture and the general performance of the state government tend to carry more weight at this level than national politics. Adeleke is running on his record in office, Oyebamiji is campaigning on a promise of change, and Salaam is positioning the ADC as a credible alternative to the two dominant parties.

Watch the police’s update on the 2026 Osun election below via the X post:

Read more on Osun election 2026

Osun 2026: Adefila makes appeal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ibrahim Adefila, the senatorial candidate of the Youth Party for Osun Central in the 2027 elections, has sent a key message to political stakeholders ahead of the 2026 Osun state governorship election.

In a statement made exclusively available to Legit.ng, Adefila issued a direct appeal to voters, security forces, and rival campaigns to ensure the exercise passes without bloodshed.

Adefila stated that his interest in this weekend's contest is purely civic. With no candidate on the ballot for his party, he framed his intervention as the concern of an ordinary citizen rather than a partisan actor concerned about the election and future polls in the state.

Source: Legit.ng