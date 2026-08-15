Just In: Police Arrest 100 in Osun Amid 2026 Election, Commissioner Speaks, Video Emerges
- Security operatives arrested about 100 people allegedly brought from neighbouring states to interfere with the Osun governorship election
- The Commissioner of Police overseeing the election confirmed the suspects were linked to Ondo and Ekiti states
- Governor Ademola Adeleke announced plans for an independent inquiry into reported killings and violence tied to the election process
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Osogbo, Osun state - Security operatives in Osun state have detained roughly 100 people suspected of being brought in from outside the state to disrupt the 2026 governorship election, with police confirming the arrests took place over the past month.
As reported by Channels TV, Samuel Etaifo, the commissioner of police overseeing security for the 2026 Osun election, disclosed the development on Saturday morning, August 15, 2026.
He said:
"We have about 100 people in custody who have come from neighbouring states of Ondo and Ekiti to disrupt this election for the past one month. However, no arrests have been made today as a result of electoral violence."
Adeleke moves to probe pre-election violence
Legit.ng reports that the arrests followed a recent announcement by Governor Ademola Adeleke in which he said he would set up an independent commission of inquiry immediately after the election to look into reported killings and acts of violence linked to the electoral period.
Saturday's vote pits three main candidates against each other in what is widely regarded as a closely watched contest. Adeleke, who won the 2022 governorship on a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket, is now seeking re-election under the Accord Party platform. He faces Bola Oyebamiji of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Najeem Folasayo Salaam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
What the Osun race could signal
Beyond the state, the outcome carries broader political significance. While a governorship result does not directly predict the presidency, a strong or weak performance by the APC in Osun could offer an early signal of how much electoral weight President Bola Tinubu's influence still carries in the southwest ahead of the 2027 general elections.
As with most governorship races, local concerns are likely to shape voter decisions. Issues such as road infrastructure, public services, employment, agriculture and the general performance of the state government tend to carry more weight at this level than national politics. Adeleke is running on his record in office, Oyebamiji is campaigning on a promise of change, and Salaam is positioning the ADC as a credible alternative to the two dominant parties.
Watch the police’s update on the 2026 Osun election below via the X post:
Read more on Osun election 2026
- Osun LGA election: Felicia Adenike emerges PDP’s chairmanship candidate for Ayedaade
- Osun election: Buhari's ex-aide reacts as Davido claims soldiers are blocking him from entering Osun
- Osun 2026: APC candidate Oyebamiji announces what may likely happen after voting
Osun 2026: Adefila makes appeal
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ibrahim Adefila, the senatorial candidate of the Youth Party for Osun Central in the 2027 elections, has sent a key message to political stakeholders ahead of the 2026 Osun state governorship election.
In a statement made exclusively available to Legit.ng, Adefila issued a direct appeal to voters, security forces, and rival campaigns to ensure the exercise passes without bloodshed.
Adefila stated that his interest in this weekend's contest is purely civic. With no candidate on the ballot for his party, he framed his intervention as the concern of an ordinary citizen rather than a partisan actor concerned about the election and future polls in the state.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.