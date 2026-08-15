Accord Party supporters in Osun state broke into celebration after early results emerged from a polling unit in Ede North LGA

Governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, seeking a second term, scored more votes than his competitors at the polling unit

Voting began across Osun state on Saturday, August 15, with INEC officials overseeing the governorship election

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - Supporters of the Accord Party in Osun state erupted in jubilation on Saturday afternoon, August 15, 2026, after results from a polling unit (PU) in Ede North Local Government Area (LGA) showed Governor Ademola Adeleke leading his rivals in the ongoing governorship election.

Per The Cable, the figures from the unit gave Adeleke, the Accord Party candidate, more votes than Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), considered the incumbent Osun governor's main rival. Scenes of cheering and celebration followed as word of the result spread among those gathered at the polling unit.

Accord Party supporters celebrate after Governor Ademola Adeleke recorded a lead over his rivals at a polling unit in Ede North during the 2026 Osun governorship election. Photo credit: Kole Shittu

Source: Facebook

Adeleke is seeking a second term as Osun governor in what has shaped up to be a tightly contested race.

The Accord chieftain's main challengers are Oyebamiji of the APC and candidates from other parties, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which is also making a push to unseat the incumbent.

Osun election 2026: Results collation underway

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) opened polls across the state on Saturday morning, August 15, with officials on the ground to manage the exercise.

Across Osun state's polling units, votes are being sorted, counted and uploaded to INEC's system as results come in progressively throughout the day.

The election has drawn considerable attention, given the political weight attached to the outcome. Both the APC and the ADC are mounting challenges against Governor Adeleke, making the contest one of the most closely watched governorship elections in the state in recent memory.

Results from other parts of the state are still being collated, and the final picture of the election outcome remains unclear as the electoral process continues.

Watch the trending video for the latest update on the 2026 Osun election below, via a post on X (formerly Twitter):

Read more on Osun election 2026

Osun 2026: Adefila makes appeal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ibrahim Adefila, the senatorial candidate of the Youth Party for Osun Central in the 2027 elections, sent a key message to political stakeholders ahead of the 2026 Osun state governorship election.

In a statement made exclusively available to Legit.ng, Adefila issued a direct appeal to voters, security forces, and rival campaigns to ensure the exercise passes without bloodshed.

Adefila stated that his interest in this weekend's contest is purely civic. With no candidate on the ballot for his party, he framed his intervention as the concern of an ordinary citizen rather than a partisan actor concerned about the election and future polls in the state.

Source: Legit.ng