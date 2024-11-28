Matthew Kelechi and Amakor Johnson, popularly known as Happie Boys, and the viral hawker dubbed Dr H20, have two things in common - They rose to internet fame overnight via unplanned means and are presently struggling to find their feet in Nigeria.

Quite touching are the recent events surrounding these three internet sensations, that rode the wave of one video virality on the social media platform TikTok.

Happie Boys and Dr H20 blew up online overnight after people shared their videos. Photo Credit: @happie_boys1, TikTok/@koffiseed

Source: Instagram

At present, Happie Boys and Dr H20 are poster boys for the reverse of the popular "from grass to grace" phrase. While the former are reportedly now working as security personnel, the latter is in a big mess after he bashed a customer's car at a car wash where he was recently employed.

But what are the Genesis of the Happie Boys and Dr H20 stories?

How Happie Boys went viral

Sometime in March 2022, a video of Happie Boys dancing on duty as security guards of one of the branches of Chicken Republic in Nigeria was shared on social media, and it instantly blew up.

The clip was shared across social media platforms, however, the quick fame would cost the lads their job.

Happie Boys went viral overnight but are now back to security guard jobs. Photo Credit: @happie_boys1

Source: Instagram

Happie Boys sack and public reaction

Following their virality, Happie Boys were relieved of their duties as security guards. Now internet sensations, Happie Boys made a video after their sacking, lamenting the decision and adding that they were being owed their salaries.

Their sack sparked public outcry and condemnation on social media. While many criticised their former employer for sacking them, a section of netizens held brief for their ex-employer, saying it was wrong to dance during work hours.

Perhaps drawing strength from the massive support they received, Happie Boys reportedly returned to their former workplace to dance in their signature moves and in their uniforms.

They continued to make dance videos and content in their former work uniforms and grew their Instagram page to over 184k followers - it was recently taken down by Instagram.

After they went viral, videos of security guards dancing on duty surfaced on the net as people tried to capitalise on their popularity.

It is noteworthy that Chicken Republic debunked allegations that they sacked Happie Boys, saying the security firm they work for was responsible for what happened to them after the viral video.

People make promises to Happie Boys

Maria Taylor's quote, "No one cares about anything until it's something that goes viral. It's most certainly frustrating", played out perfectly in Happie Boys' case as people publicly made promises to assist them.

Canada-based Nigerian Emma Duru, who condemned Happie Boys' sack, publicly announced his intent to place the lads on salary and help them get new jobs.

It is unclear why the promises did not see the light of the day. One of the most prominent public support Happie Boys got was from Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM).

The cleric announced his desire to send them to Cyprus to study on scholarship and kept to his words, at least for months before he halted the program due to the high exchange rate.

Happie Boys versus OPM pastor

Months later, the Happie Boys made a video in which they decried facing hardship in Cyprus. This led to a series of back-and-forths with the OPM founder, who eventually cursed them.

Many folks who backed them at the start of their virality called for their heads this time around.

People blasted Happie Boys, tagging them as ungrateful, as the lads continued to drag Apostle Chibuzor on social media and refused a return to Nigeria.

From time to time, reports of some happenings to Happie Boys in Cyprus surfaced on the net, including clips of them in clubs, claims of them smoking and performing woefully in school and allegations of their arrest.

Happies Boys back to "square one"

The lads would later make a U-turn and seek the forgiveness of Apostle Chibuzor and Nigerians.

They arrived in Nigeria, which some people claimed was a result of a deportation, a claim they debunked.

Their dreams of greener pastures abroad were replaced with a desperation for survival in Nigeria, and they began job-hunting.

Eventually, Facebook content creator Mc Mbakara helped them secure a job. They are now working as security guards at Pleasure Kitchen.

How Dr H20 became an internet sensation

Similar to the Happie Boys story, a young bottled water hawker achieved social media popularity in August 2023 because of the creative way he promoted his wares to people.

In one of the viral clips of him, Dr H20, as he is fondly called, spoke good English while elaborating on the benefits of the Aqaufina bottled water he hawked.

Aquafina had set up a water business for Dr H20. Photo Credit: @koffiseed

Source: Facebook

Dr H20 told his potential buyers that Aquafina bottled water was harmless and highly beneficial.

His creative approach increased his sales, made him a hot topic on social media and eventually caught Aqaufina's attention.

Aquafina helps Dr H20

Due to his virality, Dr H20 received an invite from Aqaufina. The bottled water manufacturing company spent millions to help the young man set up a water business and take him out of the hawking business.

People thought he was made for life, but things took a different turn.

Dr H20 loses everything

Months later, Dr H20 lamented that he had lost everything. In an interview with a content creator, the former hawker blamed his misfortunes on a spiritual attack. In his words:

"I can't just explain it. I think about it every night. I'm very very shocked. That's why when someone asks me about this, I will not even know how to explain it because I'm shocked."

Dr H20 crashes lady's car

Weeks after the interview, Dr H20 ran into trouble at his new workplace, a car wash. It happened that he drove a female customer's car without permission and rammed into a wall, seriously injuring one of his colleagues in the process.

The customer, whose car he crashed, threatened to get him arrested while his injured colleague battled for his life at the hospital.

