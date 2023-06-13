The Happie Boys have continued to cry out over their predicament following the OPM pastor's reaction

The pastor had placed curses on them after they went public about their ordeal, but this has not discouraged them from voicing out

The lads said the scholarship was supposed to be 100 % as promised by the pastor, but that was not the case

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The Happie Boys, Matthew Precious Kelechi and Amakor Johnson, have remained undeterred in their outcry despite Omega Power Ministries' pastor, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, placing curses on them.

Sharing the pastor's voice note on Instagram, the boys said they were promised a 100% scholarship but were only supported for six months.

The boys shared more about their scholarship to Cyprus. Photo Credit: @happie_boys1

Source: Instagram

They said the pastor told them to wait for another six months after they initially complained to him about their challenges.

According to them, the pastor complained that the rise in the dollar affected his sponsorship of the scholarship. Happie Boys said they listened and waited but got no support from the pastor.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

While they waited, they claimed everyone else sponsored by the church dropped out of school while the rich ones continued. The boys said they survived by doing many menial jobs, but lamented that things still got tougher for them.

Their lengthy outcry goes thus:

"After so many texts without getting replies back from @papa.opm promising us a 100% scholarship through the years of our schooling after supporting us for the first 6 months here in Cyprus we’re forever grateful and thankful to Papa!

"After asking us to wait for another 6 months before he can continue with the scholarship as he said due to the rise in the dollar, we listened & waited we became confused and waited without getting any support.

"Everyone on the scholarship dropped out while some who came from rich houses continued schooling this is 9 months now we have been surviving by our selves doing so many dirty jobs to get money because we can’t call our Family .. bills and rent became so hard for us to pay, even feeding most night we slept on the streets in cold weather while sending him proof videos & texts without getting any human sympathy from him who sent us here!!

"We entered 2023 with our hearts bleeding while everyone thinks we were fine, still on the grind we waited and can’t keep this to ourselves anymore then last month we went on live to discuss this matter with my fans to be aware of what is going on so we can know the next step to take and someone screen-recorded the live and sent to him!!

"We said nothing bad about the Man of GOD And he put up the Live video and dropped that VN on the group where everyone he brought to Cyprus is because we came on live to talk about where our shoes hurt us!! For the bad and good days Lord We’re forever grateful To God almighty “Watin We No Know, No Go Ever Know Us” #happinessisfree."

See the post below:

Reactions trail Happie Boys' post after OPM pastor placed curses on them

@og_millie_001 said:

"See Wetin pastor open mouth de talk na pastor you be, you no be God! "

@black_bhabee said:

"With the kinda lifestyle you guys went to Cyprus and established , u still expected a pastor to sponsor u , ShebI u guys had money to sponsor your new lavish lifestyle , u didn’t need his help again now u want to tarnish his image , you guys ain’t the first to be sponsored by this man."

@mayor_wa0 said:

"So you all commenting here think there’s job in Cyprus huh? Why send the poor kids to Cyprus when you know you can’t sponsor them 100%. Jobs no Dey Cyprus for under graduate except you go do yahoo. Now if them do yahoo and police pick them, you all will still come here to blame them for going into crime in another man’s land. You aren’t in their shoes so I don’t expect non of you to feel their pains. Nigerians! So sad."

@preeshlenas said:

"They sent you abroad,next you started drawing tatoo and piercing ears. You no get money you Dey do fine boy,who you want impress?"

OPM pastor places curses on Happie Boys

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the OPM pastor had placed curses on the Happie Boys.

The boys shared the pastor's voice note and noted that it was before they notified the public about dropping out of school in Cyprus.

In the voice note, the pastor slammed the boys for repaying his good with evil and tagged them as ungrateful.

He went on to declare that they would remain poor forever and never achieve anything in life.

Source: Legit.ng