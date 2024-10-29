In what is a sad case of grace to grass, Dr H20, the viral hawker who got help from Aquafina company, is in a big mess

Dr H20 became a viral sensation for how he marketed bottled waters on the street in good English, and this caught the attention of Aquafina company

However, not only has he lost the business the company set for him, but he has also crashed a customer's car in the car wash where he was newly employed and risks being arrested

Dr H20, a viral hawker, has landed in a fresh problem after he rammed a customer's car into a wall at a car wash, severely injuring one of his colleagues in the process.

Recall that the young man trended on social media sometime in August 2023 owing to his ability to hawk bottled water in good English and in a convincing manner.

Dr H20's unique hawking style caught the attention of Nigerian celebrities like Chef Hida Baci and Aquafina, a bottled water company.

Aquafina reportedly established him with a bottled water company worth N8 million.

Dr H20 turns car wash worker

Many months later, Dr H20 was in the news again. This time, he lamented the crash of his water business and blamed it on spiritual attacks.

To make ends meet, Dr H20 began to work in a car wash and has now encountered a problem in his new workplace.

In a , Facebook influencer Olumide Abimbola interviewed Dr H20, who he found locked up near the car wash for an accident with a customer's car.

Dr H20 in serious trouble

Dr H20, newly employed in the car wash, damaged the bumper and other parts of the customer's car and hit his colleague, who is in critical condition at the hospital.

Olumide appealed for help in footing the medical bill of the injured car wash worker, saying it was at his instance that Dr H20 had not been arrested yet by the owner of the car. Olumide wrote:

"So last week Friday, I went to the car wash not far from my house to wash my car.

"When I got there, I saw a lot of people gathered at the car wash which was very unusual.

"So I asked one of the boys that work at the car wash what happened and he told me that one of his colleague who was newly employed drove one of their customer’s car and nearly kill his other colleagues with the car.

"Few minutes later, they brought the boy who drove the car out of where they locked him from escaping and I found out that the boy was Wisdom Dr H2O, the guy AQUAFINA water established sometimes last year after his video trended on social media. 😢

"I was shocked to meet him in the state I met him Friday. 😭"

Dr H20's plight elicits reactions

Omoyibo Abel Ayetuoma said:

"This guy need to go back home, and spiritual work on his foundation. He is under a curse."

Ifiokobong Obot said:

"Osinò spiritual attack. The earlier people begin to take responsibility for their actions, the better for them."

Chiamaka Ukwu Christopher said:

"I don't think this guy is normal upstairs oo ( mentally).

"It's either medical issues or spiritual issue."

Nimi George said:

"Tell me about someone not being accountable. It is easy to blame it on spiritual attack because he will get sympathy from Nigerians as usual.

"He is not telling how he lavished money from the sales. The fact that he can get in a customer's car and drive it, goes further to show that he wants to live above his means."

Pretty Mercy Aliu said:

"If we say it’s spiritual attack that made the water business not to flourish what about driving a customer’s car when he clearly knows he can’t drive and spoiling a customer’s car and the building as well as injuring a colleague. What if he had killed the guy?"

Dr H20 loses all his money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dr H20 had lost all the money Aquafina, a water company, gave him to start a business.

Dr H20 spoke in a video interview shared on Instagram by @mrlilgaga. He said he started noticing shortages in the money he used to do his business. When asked to explain what happened that led to the shortage of funds, Dr H20 claimed he suffered a spiritual attack.

He said his leg swelled up when he started going to the shop. He also said he was attacked at gunpoint but did not lose money to the gunmen.

