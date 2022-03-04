Days after the video of two security men dancing went viral online, the company they work for sacked them

Known as The Happy Boys, they revealed that their salaries were not also paid despite the unjustifiable dismissal

Many Nigerians condemned the act, wondering why an act that is meant to entertain customers was frowned on

Two Nigerian men who just want to be happy and spice up their working hours with dancing to entertain customers have been sacked for being 'unprofessional'.

A Twitter account with the handle @TheShoeGuy who revealed their sack on Twitter was angry that someone posted their dancing video online, an act which drew attention to them.

Their employer has reportedly refused to pay their salaries. Photo source: Tik Tok/@happyboys1

Source: UGC

The video showed the two dancing to the You Want Bam Bam trending song. Many Nigerians who engaged the tweet wondered why their employer would take such an action.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Was it Chicken Republic that sacked them?

A Facebook user, Olumide GlowVille, who was equally displeased by their action wondered why they were dismissed.

In a long post, he said that there is an argument that Chicken Republic never sacked them but the men's security outfit did.

We won't be stopped

The two men in a TikTok video on their page confirmed the sack. They said the company is still holding on to their salary. They, however, stated that it would not stop them from entertaining people.

Watch their video below:

On both Twitter and Facebook, people were furious. Below are some of their reactions:

@VictoryOsareti1 said:

"Pls what kind of nonsense is this nah… who knows the branch of chicken republic let’s avoid them for 1 year so they can close up.. is this country no hard enough?"

@Iam_Mimoa said:

"How many young guys can you see out there doing such jobs? But these guys were happily dancing."

@Real_NoLimit said:

"A sensible company would most likely run a PR around these boys with emphasis on CSR and employee wellbeing but they chose to sack them instead. Missed opportunity."

Precious E'song said:

"Very ridiculous decision to sack those guys."

Oluwatosin Balogun Adenekan said:

"It must be the security company that sacked them but if Chicken Republic didn't report they won't be sacked. When one door closes another beautiful one opens. They will definitely get a better one."

Boss motivates cleaner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Oluwanishola Akeju, on Friday, July 2, 2021, narrated a significant encounter he had with his employee.

The Itsmy Hq CEO on Facebook said he saw his cleaner taking selfies in his office as he walked in one morning. The worker had to quickly hide his phone when he saw him.

Oluwanishola said he requested his phone and asked him to sit on his chair. When the cleaner did that, the CEO took proper shots of him.

Source: Legit.ng