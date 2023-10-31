Controversial social media sensations Happie Boys, according to reports, are back in Nigeria

Legit.ng recalls reporting a while back when the young content creators and musicians were arrested by the police in Cyprus

According to popular media personality Bolanle Cole, the Happie Boys returned to Nigeria on Monday, October 30, 2023

Controversial social media personality Mathew Precious Kelechi and Amakor Johnson, better known as Happie Boys, are finally back in Nigeria.

According to the report, the duo returned to the country on Monday night, October 30, 2023, after losing their residence permit in Cyprus.

Reports about Happie Boys getting deported back to Nigeria trends. Photo credit: @happie_boys1

Source: Instagram

Recall that the Happie Boys were arrested some weeks ago by the Cypriot police and taken to a black site facility.

Happie Boys have been deported

The young musicians were in the custody of the Cypriot police department for over four weeks until a resolution was met.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the report, Kelechi and Amakor have been deported back to Nigeria.

Media personality Bolanle Cole revealed that Kelechi and Amakor arrived in Nigeria on Monday night at the Nnamdi Azikwe airport, Abuja and are currently staying at a hotel in Utako.

See the report below:

See the reactions that the news about Happie Boys stirred online

@mc_ichie:

"Rich man pikin go think say dem come back for Christmas."

@xii_lion:

"Liked by chicken republic and 10,000 others."

@bishy.opeyemi:

"Na this kind movie dem Dey title “This is just the beginning"

@effedeborah:

"As dem don come so, make this black one try stay away from this fair one."

@axpect_rae:

"Went to cyprus to drink, party, diss their helper, locked up and deported home. Wasted opportunity. Wonderful!"

@pj.stars:

"Welcome home boys, it's time to follow us and see shege..."

@iamadejoke1:

"When a Cup gives you water, you don’t throw the cup away just because you are full at the moment."

@moo__rel:

"Papa OMP curs€ really work."

@peenfaces:

"Welcome back to the Land of renewed shege."

@officialgoldengod:

"What a wasted opportunity."

Happie Boys Drag OPM Pastor, accuse him of using people

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Happie Boys sent social media into a frenzy as they shed light on why they dropped out of school while on scholarship in Cyprus.

The duo slammed those making negative comments about them, adding that people can never understand what they have experienced.

The boys dared Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere to make public his proof that past beneficiaries of his scholarships are doing well at present.

Source: Legit.ng