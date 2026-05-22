A University of Ibadan graduate shared her academic journey after finishing with a first-class degree

She revealed that she faced financial constraints and had to borrow smartphones from people to write her online tests and assignments

The first-class graduate received an Award of Academic Excellence from the Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria

A lady who graduated from the University of Ibadan has celebrated her academic achievement after finishing with a first-class degree.

The lady, identified as Adekola Fathia, narrated in her LinkedIn post how she overcame financial challenges to achieve the feat at the University of Ibadan (UI).

A UI graduate shares her story after bagging a top score in her academics. Photo credit: Adekola Fathia/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

UI graduate overcomes academic fears

Adekola Fathia explained that she felt overwhelmed when she was initially admitted to the institution. She noted that the fear of withdrawal made her initially doubt her capacity before she built resilience.

In her words:

"I’m deeply honored and grateful to share that I received the Award of Academic Excellence from MSSN, University of Ibadan, in recognition of graduating with a First Class Honours from the Department of Adult Education.

When I first gained admission into the University of Ibadan, I was honestly overwhelmed. I had heard so much about how demanding the academic environment could be. At one point, I even told myself that I would rather graduate with a Third Class than risk being withdrawn. That fear was real but it didn’t define my journey."

The scholar stated that her academic performance improved significantly after her 100-level examinations, where she recorded a CGPA of 3.42/4.0. She, however, noted that she lacked a smartphone during her undergraduate days and, in many cases, had to borrow phones for some examinations.

Adekola Fathia's LinkedIn post read:

"The journey, however, was not without challenges. I faced financial constraints and, at a point, did not have a smartphone. I had to borrow phones to write online tests, complete assignments, and carry out research. It wasn’t easy but I refused to let those limitations define me."

Reactions as UI graduate bags first-class degree

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

Emiola Waliu said:

"Congratulations Fathia! 🎉"

Mustopha Adekola said:

"Proud of you always. ❤️"

Elizabeth Semilore said:

"Congratulations, Fathia. I’m so proud of you. All your hard work was so evident, and it’s amazing to see it come together like this."

UI medical graduate celebrates degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady celebrated her graduation from the University of Ibadan College of Medicine in style.

Source: Legit.ng