Some Nigerian celebrities are known because of their dedication to being social commentators and discussing trending issues

Some of these stars were formerly known for their other professions, but they gained more prominence after using their online pages to speak on controversial matters

Legit.ng has gathered a list of some of the Nigerian celebrities whose fame grew after they became online commentators

The Nigerian entertainment industry comprises various celebrities, particularly music stars and filmmakers.

However, things have changed in recent years, with people gaining more fame through the media by becoming social media critics or commentators.

Some celebrities who fall into this category were formerly known for something else. However, they seemed to gain more popularity after they shifted to using their social media pages to discuss trending topics, particularly in controversial ways.

Today, Legit.ng will examine some Nigerian celebrities who have boosted their careers in the entertainment industry by becoming social commentators.

1. Daddy Freeze’s live Instagram show where people gather to dissect issues

One Nigerian celebrity who falls under this category is media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze. The former broadcaster worked at a radio station for many years, among other media responsibilities. However, what seemed to get Daddy Freeze stuck in many people's minds is when he leveraged his Instagram page and started speaking on trending topics almost as soon as they went viral. The former on-air-personality has been known to bring people on his show to discuss these matters, no matter how controversial they are. Even though this move has earned him some insults, with netizens calling him a tattletale, aka an ‘amebo’, that hasn’t stopped his show from being one of the most talked about on social media. Freeze has proven his talent in drawing information out of the people on his show.

2. Uche Maduagwu is more known as an online critic than an actor:

On Uche Maduagwu’s public profiles, he is described as an actor. However, he is known for being mostly on social media than in movies. This Nollywood star has forced himself into the consciousness of many Nigerians by speaking boldly about some trending issues and sharing his controversial take on matters. Maduagwu has gone to great lengths to get people to notice him including posting strange dancing videos on his page, rocking a red female underwear, calling out other top personalities and more. However, all these seems to have worked for him because more people know him now than before when he used to identify as just an actor.

3. Daniel Regha took over Twitter to challenge celebrities:

Daniel Regha is a popular X (Twitter) personality who rose to fame in an interesting way. He was known to drop lengthy comments where he advised celebrities and other public figures on the social media space. At one point, some people thought he was not a real person or a ‘bot’. However, Daniel Regha started attending social events and was discovered to actually be like his online persona. Regha has gone from being an unknown person to dragging top musicians and celebrities like Davido, DJ Cuppy, Odumodu Blvck and more. These days, Regha’s name is always in the news over his hot takes about these celebrities on his X page.

4.Deeone is now more than just a former BBNaija housemate

Nigerian comedian Deeone was a former housemate on the popular BBNaija reality show. However, after his eviction, his career as a humour merchant failed to kick off as he would have wanted and he slowly started to fade off the consciousness of people. Thankfully, Deeone seemed to restrategize and borrow a leaf from other Nigerian celebrities who have built a social media presence and become famous in their right. Now, Deeone is a celebrity who tackles other celebs on his Instagram page by also speaking on trending topics even if they are controversial and earn him backlash.

5. Radiogad draws attention with his unique style of addressing issues:

Nigerian media personality Radiogad is another public figure who has reached celebrity status by becoming a social media commentator. He separated himself from the crowd with his unique way of addressing issues by looking away from the camera and speaking with all seriousness with his deep baritone voice. Despite being called out by netizens, Radiogad has earned himself some loyal fans who agree with some of his actions especially after he exposed socialite Bobrisky, questioned VeryDarkMan, and more.

6. Blessing CEO tackles trending topics:

Another celebrity to make this list is self-styled relationship therapist, Blessing Okoro aka Blessing CEO. She rose to fame with her blog where she posted a series of relationship stories to elicit reactions from people. However, after that died down and she was trailed by negative attention after her ‘house scandal’, Blessing CEO started to focus more on sharing her controversial takes on trending topics. This gained her both fans and haters.

7.VeryDarkMan becomes feared and respected after using social media to grow his career:

Nigerian online critic, Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan, is another public figure to make this list. He grew from being a random guy on TikTok to becoming someone Nigerians looked to for help when they were in tight situations. VDM has built a reputation for himself by fearlessly calling out big names on his social media page when he feels they have done something wrong. Some of the top stars he has had heated exchanges with online includes Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh, Ubi Franklin, Falz Falana, to name a few. However, despite VDM’s growing fame, he also has a lot of people who do not believe in his cause and are of the opinion that he is a poser.

While most of the people on this list have boosted their careers by becoming online commentators, it is important to note that they also have people who are greatly against them and use many opportunities to blast them on social media mostly because they do not agree with their takes on some issues.

