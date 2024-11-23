A few entertainers have been combining their acting and singing roles with appearing on the screen to entertain their fans

Many of them got the calling after giving their lives to Christ, and they have not looked back since then

Legit.ng in this article highlighted some entertainers who have been called into the ministry

Entertainers are usually perceived as people, who are not close to God because of the nature of roles some of them play in movies. Many of the ladies are also considered wayward, while a few have stated that they don't even go to church.

However, a few of them have defiled the norm and are born again Christians. Some have even embraced God's calling over their lives.

Legit.ng, in this article, takes a brief look at some entertainers, who are active church ministers.

Zack Orji, others who preach on pulpit.

1. Jimmy Odukoya takes over from father

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, is the senior pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, a ministry founded by his late father. The actor took over the mantle of leadership after his father passed on in 2023. Though PJ as he is fondly called has been a pastor in his father's ministry since 2012. He was leading the teen ministry of the church for many years till 2021, he is fully into winning souls.

After dropping his role in the Teenager's ministry, he was appointed as a youth pastor of The Cave, a branch of the Fountain of Life Church located on the island. While Jimmy was actively winning souls in the Lord's vineyard, he was still acting movies, both locally and internationally. He featured in Viola Davies' epic film, Woman King. However, since he took over as the senior pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, he has been concentrating on ministerial work. Though, he once stated that being called into the ministry does not stop him from acting.

2. Eucharia Anunobi becomes minister after conversation

Nollywood role interpreter Eucharia Anunobi is one of the best actresses the movie industry is best with. She has played several roles in movies before giving her to Christ. She gave her life to Christ after enduing her marriage and was ordained not too long after that. Anunobi was ordained as a minster by Pastor Psalm Okpe, the General Overseer of the Fresh Oil Ministry in Egbeda.

The movie star has been so serious with her calling that she bagged a PhD in Christian Education a few years ago. She is also known for giving out nuggets about relationships and infidelity on social media.

Since she became a church minister, Anunobi has continued to juggle her career as an actress and her calling in the Lord's vineyard.

3. Liz Benson ordained after marriage

Elizabeth Benson, better known as Liz Benson, was the toast of movie producers before she quit making movies many years ago. The talented role interpreter took another shot at the marriage institution in 2009. She got married to Bishop Great Ameye of Freedom Family Assembly. And she was ordained as a minster of the gospel after her marriage. She has since been winning souls for Christ.

Despite her busy schedule as the wife of general overseer, she made a come back to the movie industry, and she has featured in a few blockbuster films. She was recently invited to play a role in Mercy Johnson's movie, A Mother's Son.

4. Zack Orji ordained as minster

Nollywood actor Zack Orji is one of the veteran role interpreters still relevant in the movie industry. The movie star featured in movies such as Glamour Girls produced in the 1990s.

The thespian, who was rumoured to be dead a few months ago, was ordained in 2012 by Bishop Lawrence Osagie of Power Line Bible Church, he has not looked back since then.

Zack Orji has also been combining his acting career with ministerial work and does not seem to be ready to quit anytime soon.

5. Larry Koldsweat ordained as a prophet

Veteran Nollywood actor, Larry Koldsweat, is not a newcomer in the Lord's vineyard.

He was ordained as a prophet in 2008 by Prophet Anele Nwachukwu, the General Overseer of Rhema Deliverance Mission. Koldseat had to reduce his appearance in movies because of his life as an ordained minister of the gospel. He became a General Overseer a few years ago, after settling up Seed of Favour Ministry in Enugu state.

6. Abiodun Olopade sets up a church

Comedian and actor, Abiodun Olopade, better known as Mc Abbey, became a pastor in 2022. The humour merchant known for his rib cracking joke started his own Christian ministry tagged, Destiny Ways International Ministry.

He shared a post about his calling before kicking off active ministerial work. Part of the challenges he faced when he started was the fact that people didn't believe he had been called into ministry.

His calling has also reflected in his outlook to life. He once stated that people should stop considering the outward appearance when judging.

Yul Edochie sets up online church

Legit.ng had reported that the actor had announced that he was now a pastor as he started his online church with weekly activities.

According to him, he decided to surrender to the call of God as he revealed the name of his new ministry.

He called on all his fans to tune in every Sunday in the evening so that they can hear the true message from God.

