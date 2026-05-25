The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, commented on Governor Sim Fubara's withdrawal from the 2027 governorship race

Wike said Fubara's decision aligns with the peace agreement for political stability in Rivers State

He criticised Governor Fubara's previous actions, citing failure to adhere to reconciliation terms

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, said Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara’s withdrawal from the 2027 governorship race is consistent with understandings reached during reconciliation efforts.

Legit.ng reports that Governor Fubara withdrew from the APC governorship primaries, creating political uncertainty in Rivers State.

Fubara said his decision followed extensive consultations, emphasising unity and loyalty within the party despite stepping down.

Political stakeholders await clarification on next steps as the APC navigates this unexpected development.

Wike linked Fubara’s withdrawal from the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary to a political peace agreement aimed at stabilising Rivers state.

The former Rivers State governor claimed Fubara’s withdrawal from the 2027 gubernatorial race was not unexpected.

According to Wike, Fubara’s decision to step down aligned with earlier agreements reached during peace negotiations.

As reported by The Punch, Wike stated this on Monday, May 25, 2026, while addressing journalists after inspecting infrastructure projects in Abuja.

“I am not surprised that the governor withdrew. In the first place, he ought not to have collected the form, because agreement was reached that the impeachment should be dropped, while he should also not go about a second term.”

Wike argued that Fubara’s governor’s earlier actions to contest and run for the 2027 race “didn’t show signs of gentlemanship”.

The FCT minister said Wike’s actions to obtain nomination forms ran contrary to the spirit of the agreement and complicated reconciliation efforts.

He said Fubara not seeking a second term was part of the conditions included for dropping impeachment threats against the governor.

“But whatever it is, he has withdrawn, and somebody has emerged.”

Fubara speaks after exiting 2027 governorship race

Recall that Governor Fubara vowed to complete ongoing infrastructure projects in Rivers State despite political challenges.

He said the Airport Road Bypass project is 65% complete and expected to be finished by October 2026.

Fubara expresses optimism and commitment to governance amidst recent political developments.

Read more similar stories on Wike-Fubara saga:

Fubara Declares Winner in APC presidential primary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Governor Fubara declared President Bola Ahmed Tinubu the winner of the APC presidential primary in Rivers State with 280,468 votes.

President Tinubu also won the Delta primary, defeating Stanley Osifo with 407,646 votes and sparking public reactions.

Reactions range from praise for APC's strategy to allegations of manufactured vote figures.

Source: Legit.ng