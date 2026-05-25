Lionel Messi was substituted in the 73rd minute during Inter Miami's match against Philadelphia after appearing to struggle with discomfort

The former PSG star is now reportedly a doubt for Argentina as they prepare to defend their title at the upcoming tournament.

Inter Miami’s manager has since addressed concerns over Messi’s fitness after the Argentine captain was seen limping off the pitch

Argentine legend Lionel Messi has sparked concern over his fitness ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup next June.

Messi appeared to struggle physically during Inter Miami’s dramatic 6-4 victory over Philadelphia Union on Monday, May 25.

Messi reportedly asked manager Guillermo Angel Hoyos to substitute him in the 73rd minute, with Mateo Silvetti coming on in his place before the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner headed down the tunnel.

Lionel Messi exits Inter Miami’s clash against Philadelphia Union, sparking World Cup injury concerns. Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Before leaving the pitch, the former Barcelona star appeared uncomfortable and was seen touching the back of his left leg while speaking with Inter Miami’s medical staff on the bench.

Despite Messi’s exit, Inter Miami held on to secure an entertaining 6-4 win, with Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul in the 81st and 90+3 minutes respectively.

Messi had registered two assists, both for German Berterame, with Luis Suarez scoring a hat-trick, per WorldSoccerTalk.

Hoyos reacts to Messi's fitness level

Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos explained that the club is trying to manage Lionel Messi before he departs for the FIFA World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Hoyos admitted it was too early to assess the seriousness of the issue, adding that Messi was tired and needed rest after an exhausting league season. Hoyos said via Fotmob:

"As far as I know, we don't have a report on that yet, but he really was fatigued. It was fatigue.

"Yes, it was fatigue. He was tired, the field was heavy, and rather than doubt, you always say not to take the risk."

Messi had played every minute of Inter Miami’s previous 13 league matches this season, along with two CONCACAF Champions League fixtures and one of Argentina’s international friendlies in March.

Lionel Messi set to lead Argentina at 2026 WC

Barcelona legend is expected to captain Argentina as they aim to defend the FIFA World Cup title they won in Qatar in 2022.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is gearing up for a sixth appearance at the FIFA World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico. Photo by Cui Nan/China News Service/VCG.

Source: Getty Images

Lionel Scaloni’s side are scheduled to face Honduras in a friendly on June 6 before taking on Iceland on June 9 in their final warm-up match.

Argentina will then begin their World Cup title defence against Algeria on June 16, leaving Messi with just over three weeks to recover fully if a serious muscle injury is confirmed.

The reigning world champions will also face Austria and Jordan during the group stage.

Neymar doubtful for World Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that Brazil have been handed a fresh scare ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after superstar forward Neymar suffered another injury setback just weeks before the tournament kicks off in North America.

The 34-year-old attacker picked up what Santos described as a minor calf injury, raising concerns over his fitness despite assurances from the club’s medical team that he should recover in time to join Brazil’s training camp next week.

Source: Legit.ng