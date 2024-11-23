Videos of DJ Chicken being ordered to get off a train in the United Kingdom are trending on social media

In the viral video, a lady spoke about warning the Nigeran TikTok star against disturbing other passengers on the train repeatedly

A clip showed DJ Chicken, who was close to tears, getting off the train, spurring reactions from Nigerians

Nigerian TikTok star Ademola Abiodun, aka DJ Chicken, has taken his social media drama to the UK.

Recall that the social media influencer announced his trip to the UK by posting videos of himself in the country.

Amid his stay in the UK, a video has emerged on social media showing the moment DJ Chicken was told to get off a train for disturbing other passengers and not being able to calm down when told.

A clip showed DJ Chicken almost in tears as he left the train. This comes hours after he was also bounced out of a nightclub in the UK.

Watch videos of DJ Chicken leaving a train in the UK after being bounced from a nightclub below:

This is coming barely hours after DJ Chicken's rival Portable was involved in a fight in Canada,

Reactions to videos of DJ Chicken's in UK

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

omalichawa__:

"One of the reason they don’t give Nigerians visa it’s not even funny."

oraspecial:

"This guy is constituting and behaving like a nuisance, UK can actually jail him for public disorder, he thinks everything is cruise."

hearthbrave:

"Inappropriate behaviour in a public environment. This isn't a lawless country like Nigeria therefore respect yourself and those around you!"

jago_automobile_abuja:

"Portable and chicken na brothers nothing anybody want tell me."

jernald_couture_:

"I’m no hater but I don’t know how people find this funny. He’s more of a nuisance than a comedian."

Abu Abel rejects wine from DJ Chicken

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Abu Abel with DJ Chicken a year after their exchange.

However, something happened in the viral clip after both social media personalities were spotted together.

Abu Abel's tactical avoidance of a drink given to him by Ademola Abiodun, aka DJ Chicken, has stirred mixed reactions online.

