The Eid al-Adha celebration in 2026 in Nigeria has taken a new twist after a Nigerian pastor trended in a viral video, saying the Islamic ritual belonged to the Yoruba

According to the Christian leader, Isaac, the son of Prophet Abraham, who is considered the father of believers, was a Christian

However, the cleric explained how the coming of Jesus Christ and his sacrifice on the cross led to the abolition of the tradition in Christendom

A popular Nigerian pastor of the CAC has claimed that the Islamic festival, Eid al-Adha, which is often referred to as "Ileya" in the Yoruba language, belongs to Christianity, while urging Christians in Nigeria not to run away from eating the festival meat when their Christian neighbours shared with them.

The cleric, in a trending video on TikTok, said the two children of the father of faith, Abraham, Isaac and Ishmael, related more to the Christians than the Muslims. He argued that Isaac, who was supposed to be used as a sacrifice to God by his father, Ibrahim, before being replaced with a ram by God, was the basis of Christianity.

A Nigerian pastor says Eid al Adha celebration belongs to the Christians Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He further explained that the practice was not being carried out because the coming of Jesus Christ led to the cancellation of the sacrifice in Christendom, adding that Jesus washed away the sins of Christians after he was sacrificed on the Cross.

See the video of the cleric on TikTok here:

What is the significance of Dhul Hijjah?

Muslims across the world are expected to celebrate the 2026 Eid al-Adha on Wednesday, May 27, a period that has always been a festive occasion in Nigeria, as people turn out in several cities across the country for celebration.

The Eid al-Adha festival is one of the ritual rites carried out in the month of Dhul-Hijjah, the 12th month of the lunar calendar, to remember the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim in the Islamic practice.

The ritual rites involved taking six days in Mecca and Medina, the location where Prophet Ibrahim reportedly carried out the act, and those who could not travel to Saudi Arabia from Nigeria are expected to kill animals if they can do so.

In Nigeria, the celebration is always colourful with several palace festivals and displays of culture, such as the Ojude Oba among the Yoruba people.

Ojude Oba festival

The Ojude Oba Festival is an ancient celebration among the Yoruba people of Ijebu-Ode, a town in Ogun State, Southwestern Nigeria. This vibrant festival takes place on the third day after Eid al-Adha (Ileya), honouring the Awujale of Ijebuland, the royal majesty.

During the festivities, cultural age groups known as regberegbe—composed of indigenes, friends, and associates—parade at the front courtyard of the king’s palace. It’s a magnificent gathering that draws around a million people from different parts of the world, especially those of Yoruba descent and, notably, people of Ijebu origin worldwide.

Eid Al Adha: Nigerians watch out for another episode of the Ojude-Oba festival Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Eid al-Adha 2025: 11 states to share 6,000 cows

An Islamic organisation, the Turkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV), has announced the plan to slaughter and share 6,000 cows in 11 states across Nigeria for the celebration of Eid-al-Adha, also known as Sallah

According to the report, the beneficiary states include nine from northern Nigeria and one from the South-West

This came days after it was announced that the 2025 Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on Friday, June 6

Source: Legit.ng