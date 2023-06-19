A TikTok user has uploaded a rare video of Happie Boys smoking and has sent netizens into a frenzy

The boys, since they dropped out of school in Cyprus, have been at loggerheads with their benefactor, Apostle Chibuzor Ugochinyere

Some netizens slammed the boys for smoking, while others expressed sadness over the turn of events for the lads

A rare footage of Happie Boys smoking has surfaced on the internet and stirred mixed reactions.

TikToker, @xmanclothing, who shared the clip on social media, slammed the lads and mocked them.

One of the Happie Boys was seen smoking. Photo Credit: @xmanclothing, Instagram/@happie_boys1

Source: TikTok

While the TikToker claimed both lads were smoking, it was seen in the 10-second footage that only one of them, Amakor Ifeanyichukwu Johnson, was caught on camera.

Ifeanyichukwu lit his cigarette and emitted smoke while vibing to trap music playing in the background.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng could not ascertain the location of the video at the time of making this report. This video comes days after a man in Cyprus claimed the boys smoke and drink and live a wayward lifestyle.

Watch the video below:

People react to Happie' Boys' action

liebmann.pictet said:

"End of helps .. believe it or not.. for these ones, they're finished.. watch them henceforth."

Nwokenna Godspower said:

"He has been multi tasking and being a dad ..Cyprus never do this ones."

Chimzi_stori said:

"Even if say you wan smoke , must you post am."

Nelly said:

"More reason why the leaders will keep condemning the youth and taking us for granted knowing that most of us just don’t want to take anything serious."

Ria said:

"Wit dat song they are listening to Forget it……it’s gone."

akinbayoolabisi said:

"I think dis is d reason y d pastor stop to support dem,uuh poverty fit some people at times so de won't go extra length,c what gud life turn dem to."

brightboy1992 said:

"Pastor no forsee this one peoples tithes and offering gone on colos."

Happie Boys turn up for school in agbada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Happie Boys had arrived at school in style.

Fully dressed in native Yoruba attire, popularly known as 'agbada', the boys walked majestically into their class while filming themselves. They posed behind the computer systems in class and acted like they were operating it.

The video shared by @the9jatowncrier on Twitter displayed how the young boys turn up for school every day in Cyprus.

Source: Legit.ng