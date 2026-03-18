The Senegalese Football Federation has published a statement after CAF stripped the Teranga Lions of AFCON 2025 title

CAF announced the decision to strip Senegal of the AFCON title after Morocco appealed the earlier verdict passed

Senegal has confirmed that it will take up the “unfair” decision by CAF to the Court of Arbitration for Sports

The Senegalese Football Federation has published a statement after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) stripped it of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.

CAF sanctioned Senegal and Morocco with sporting and monetary punishment in the first judgement, but readjusted this after Morocco’s successful appeal.

CAF faulted Senegal and stripped it of the title by awarding Morocco a walkover 3-0 victory and declaring the Atlas Lions as AFCON 2025 winner.

Senegal releases statement after CAF's judgement

Senegal reacted with a video jibe to CAF on social media, but has now published a full statement on FSF website regarding the African football governing body’s latest ruling.

“The Senegalese Football Federation denounces an unfair, unprecedented and unacceptable decision that discredits African football,” the statement reads.

“To defend its rights and the interests of Senegalese football, the Federation will initiate, as soon as possible, an eappeal procedure before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne.

“The FSF reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the values of integrity and sporting justice, and will keep the public informed of the follow-up to this matter.”

Morocco reacts to CAF's ruling

Legit.ng previously reported that the Moroccan FA reacted to the latest CAF ruling which awards the Atlas Lions the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.

Morocco acknowledged the judgement, but refused to comment on the broader implications until it had sat with its governing body before announcing a decision.

Source: Legit.ng