A Nigerian man has called out Happie Boys shortly after they dragged OPM pator, Chibuzor Chinyere

The boys had claimed that the pastor suspended their scholarship and left them to cater for themselves alone

However, in an update, a young man claimed that the boys squandered money and failed almost all courses in the first semester

A Nigerian man has claimed that Happie Boys failed six out of seven courses which they took during their first semester in Cyprus.

The young man identified as Mohammed Aminu Yahaya dragged the boys for calling out Apostle Chibuzor who sponsored them abroad.

Man exposes exam result of Happie Boys Photo credit: Happie Boys/ Instagram.

Source: Instagram

According to Mohammed, the boys failed their exams during the first semester and lived a flamboyant life in Cyprus before deciding to make a public outcry.

In his words:

"So these guys "Happy boys" called out their sponsor Apostle Chibuzor for putting a halt to their scholarship in Cyprus after 6 months due to his inability to continue the sponsorship owing to the high dollar rate.

"Meanwhile, they "Olodos" failed 6 out 7 courses in their first semester, yet had the temerity to stinker the man who dusted and sent them schooling abroad.

"You would recall that the Apostle offered them a scholarship, just after they got sacked by Chicken Republic for work misconduct.

"Well, as far as I'm concerned, their choices of words in their post showed how ungrateful they're.

"These guys just went balling in Cyprus. Dem no concentrate study, dem no gree work and dem wan still flex life!

"Learnt a bottle of Hennessy is about $150 and they have a bottle each in this photo. Yeye celebrities my foot!"

Reactions as man calls out Happie Boys

Mc Omang wrote:

"Enjoyment can not stop them from passing their Exams, they are just foolish. I wish I had this kind of opportunity during school days eehh."

Onaji Ameh said:

"My brother, don't mind these yeye fowl jare, they failed themselves not Nigeria or the pastor."

Abimbola remarked:

"Bunch of ingrates."

Jimoh Dayo wrote:

"They can't work cos they are celebrities in Nigeria and can't do dirty jobs. So they must ball on someone's pocket."

Happie Boys drag OPM pastor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Happie Boys have sent social media into a frenzy as they continue to shed more light on the failed Cyprus scholarship that saw them drop out of school.

In a recent post on their Instagram page, the lads slammed those making negative comments about them, adding that people can never understand what they have experienced. The boys dared Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere to make public his proof that past beneficiaries of his scholarships are doing well at present.

They cited an example of the talented boy who was sponsored to Cyprus by OPM after he went viral for building a transformer. Sharing the boy's picture, they claimed he had returned to Nigeria as he almost died in Cyprus. Happie Boys thus accused the OPM pastor of using and dumping people and urged Nigerians to be wise.

