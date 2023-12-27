Happie Boys have appealed to the Nigerian embassy to help intervene to fast-track the release of one of them still languishing in Turkey

In a new video, one of the boys, along with their then manager, claimed they were not actually deported from Cyprus as was widely reported

One of the Happie Boys shed light on what happened with Cyprus immigration, appealing to Nigerians to help them

Amakor Johnson, one half of the Happie Boys, has cried out to Nigerians to help call for the release of his second, Matthew Precious Kelechi, who he claimed is being held up on a Turkey camp.

Recall that the Happie Boys were reportedly deported from Cyprus after their fallout with OPM's pastor, Apostle Gift Chinyere.

Happie Boys said they were not deported but actually asked to be returned to Nigeria. Photo Credit: @happie_boys1

Happie Boys clear the air on their rumoured deportation

In a new video on their Instagram page, Johnson stated that they actually requested to be returned to Nigeria and were not deported as was rumoured.

He narrated how they begged to be returned home after the expiration of their student permit. Part of his explanation in the clip went thus:

"We were called because our student permit expired. The immigration police stopped us, detained us and took us to court.

"When we checked, the cost of our student permit amounted to $10, 500 (over N9.5 million). We told them we'd like to return to Nigeria because we can't shoulder the cost. So, they booked our ticket, it wasn't a deportation."

One of the Happie Boys still on Turkey camp

Johnson, who spoke in the company of their then manager, revealed that one of them, Matthew Precious Kelechi is still being held up on a Turkey camp after his passport was misplaced.

According to Johnson, Matthew has been there for over three weeks and is attempting to cause himself harm if not helped.

"...The problem is my second, they misplaced his passport. And we can't come back to Nigeria without a passport. They took them to Turkey camp. Over three weeks now. He has been trying to reach out through Telecom.

"He has been calling and telling me things. He is saying he's tired. Yesterday, could you imagine he called me saying he was tired and might stab himself there.

"Please, you guys should help us and beg the Nigerian embassy. They should help us and reach out. Let's know what is still holding him."

He accused the Turkish officials of deliberately misplacing Matthew's passport.

"Turkey misplace him passport still dey hold am. We sent them a photo of his passport, they said they were going to book his ticket, up till now, we have been calling, texting, no reply."

Their appeal divided netizens

sinare_cr7 said:

"Man, I'm surprised why u guys are begging to bring someone home as if he is in a hell fire. Stop acting like kids. There are many people in Turkey who go through worse pains.

"The Nigerian embassy is doing him a favour so he could be released in Turkey then he could decide for himself what to do next. I see that as a favour because of other prisoners there who do not want to come back home.

"And the embassy cannot only pay for his return without paying for others in a similar situation like him. U will never understand how these things work except through experience. I know what I'm saying. But may God give him the strength to pass through."

rushnation42 said:

"Una don smoke Igbo finish…see the other eye like who dey on colos."

gudchiboi said:

"You still Dey beg with pride ewu ...If anything do that your colleague na you cause am."

divaofbrands said:

"No be you say make everybody dey em dey.....Mk una dey una dey leave us oo."

banksokeorji said:

"Nigerians they have apologized who never F.uck up?"

keeng_sley said:

''Old things have passed away ke when una de insult pastor u no ko say people go carry am for mind."

Happie Boys hang out with friends after their deportation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Happie Boys had made their first public appearance in Nigeria since their deportation from Cyprus.

Legit.ng reported that Happie Boys were deported to Nigeria on October 29 and stayed in an undisclosed Abuja hotel.

Their deportation came after Cyprus authorities arrested the duo, weeks after they begged OPM's founder, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, for forgiveness.

In a video seen on Instagram, Happie Boys were all smiles as they hung out with friends and played PS5.

