President Bola Tinubu admitted that the economic reforms introduced by his administration had also affected him personally

Tinubu secured the APC presidential ticket for the 2027 election after polling over 10 million votes nationwide

The president described the APC primary as peaceful and praised supporters for conducting the exercise without violence

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has acknowledged the hardship experienced by Nigerians since the introduction of his administration’s economic reforms, saying he has also personally felt the impact of the difficult policies.

Tinubu made the remarks on Sunday, May 24, in Abuja shortly after emerging as the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress for the 2027 election, Punch reported.

President Bola Tinubu addressed APC supporters after emerging as the party’s 2027 presidential candidate. Photo: ABAT

Source: Facebook

The president secured the party’s ticket after polling 10,999,162 votes in the APC primary.

What did Tinubu say on hardship?

In a video shared by presidential aide Dada Olusegun, addressing party leaders and supporters at the Bola Tinubu International Conference Centre, the president said the economic decisions taken by his government were necessary despite the strain on citizens.

“I know what it takes to reform this nation we met in tatters. If you lost sleep, I’ve lost some too. If you’ve lost weight, I’ve lost some too,” Tinubu said.

“But I’ve always remembered one thing: in 2022, I asked for this job. You all supported me and I got it. So I must do it.”

The president stated that he accepted the party’s nomination with gratitude and described the primary process as peaceful and inspiring.

“I accept with profound humility and gratitude the nomination of our great party, the APC, to stand again as your presidential candidate in the 2027 election,” he said.

Tinubu said he had also experienced sleepless nights and hardship caused by economic reforms. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: Facebook

How did APC primary end?

Tinubu said he monitored activities across the country after casting his vote in Lagos on Saturday morning. According to him, scenes from different states reflected unity and calm during the exercise.

“I was glued to the television after voting. I saw the mammoth crowd in Kano and Kaduna, the city boy walking the streets of Calabar,” he stated.

“It was a good feeling to see that there was no bloodshed, no rancour. This is politics in earnest. This is where we want Nigeria, facing one focus.”

Results released after the direct primary showed Tinubu defeating his only challenger, Stanley Osifo, by a wide margin. Osifo polled 16,503 votes during the nationwide exercise conducted across local government areas and wards.

Gbajabiamila’s 96-year-old mother steals show at APC primary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the appearance of Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila’s 96-year-old mother at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary in Lagos on Saturday, May 23, became a highlight of the event, as supporters gathered to back President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

Speaking to journalists in Surulere, Gbajabiamila pointed to the presence of both elderly and young supporters at the venue as evidence of continued loyalty to President Tinubu despite harsh weather conditions.

Video shows Tinubu arriving for presidential primary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday arrived at Ward E, Ireti Primary School on Mekuwen Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, to participate in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election ahead of the 2027 polls.

A viral video circulating online showed the President arriving at the polling venue amid the ongoing nationwide exercise organised by the ruling party.

Source: Legit.ng