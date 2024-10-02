The Nigerian man who got social media attention after marketing water with good English is in the news again

This time around, the young man said he had lost all the money given to him by Aquafina, the water company that helped him

Asked how he lost the money, the young man said he was attacked spiritually after he set up his shop

The Nigerian bottled water hawker who went viral is in the news again.

The young man, popularly known as Dr H20 caught attention online after using good English to market his product.

The hawker said he lost all the money. Photo credit: Instagram/@mrlilgaga.

His viral video would soon get the attention of Aquafina, the popular water production company whose bottled water he marketed on traffic.

The company would subsequently help Dr H20 to set up a proper shop with all the necessary equipment.

All the money is gone, says Dr H20

However, Dr H20 now says he has lost all the money and that the shop is empty.

Dr H20 spoke in a video interview shared on Instagram by @mrlilgaga.

He said he started noticing shortages in the money he was using to do his business.

When asked to explain what happened that led to the shortage of funds, Dr H20 claimed he suffered a spiritual attack.

He claimed that his leg swelled up when he started going to the shop. He also said he was attacked at gunpoint but said he did not lose money to the gunmen.

I'm shocked, says distraught water hawker

Asked to explain what happened to the money, Dr H20 said:

"I can just explain it. I think about it every night. I'm very very shocked. That's why when someone ask me about this, I will not even know how to explain it, because I'm shocked."

When the interviewer pressed further, Dr H20 admitted that he bought a landed property worth over N1 million.

He claimed that the money was disappearing from his hands in a spiritual way. He said he needed a second chance.

Dr H20 noted he was ashamed of himself and that it is difficult for him to go back to hawking.

Reactions as Mr H20 loses money given to him

@fadakasamuel said:

"This guy never talk the truth."

@thesplufiqmc said:

"How do you explain this?"

@kakapicture said:

"Not everybody that looks helpless deserves help."

Fish pie hawker shows where he lives

Meanwhile, the Nigerian man who sells fish pie in the streets has shown his social media followers where he lives.

The man said it is not true that he got financial help from superstar musician, David Adeleke, aka Davido.

He said if he had gotten money from Davido as claimed, he would have moved out of the house where he lives.

