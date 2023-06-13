The founder of OPM Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere has reacted to the viral social media outcry of the ex-security personnel popularly known as Happie Boys

The displeased pastor placed curses on the young men in a leaked voice note, credited to him, that has stirred reactions online

He tagged them as ungrateful, saying they won't amount to anything in life for repaying his good with evil

The founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM) Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere has placed curses on the Happie boys, Matthew Precious Kelechi and Amakor Johnson, following their outcry.

In a new post on Instagram, the boys shared the pastor's voice note and noted that it was before they notified the public about dropping out of school in Cyprus.

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere placed curses on the boys. Photo Credit: @happie_boys1

In the voice note, the pastor slammed the boys for repaying his good with evil and tagged them as ungrateful.

He went on to declare that they would remain poor forever and never achieve anything in life.

Apostle Chibuzor's voice note to the boys goes thus:

"I place this curse from the pain in my heart that doing good becomes evil. That whosoever, no matter who that person is, that I used...He didn't pay one kobo, he didn't spend one naira, it is from offering and tithe that people drop in the altar. What other pastors use in buying private jets, I say let me use it to help you.

"Now, I do you good, you use evil to pay me, you will remain poor forever. You can never achieve anything in life. As long as, whether anywhere you are, you will suffer poverty. You can never achieve. You can't even buy one plot of land.

"If there's other clothes you've bought through the money I used in sending you to Cyprus, you will sell those clothes to feed. You will become so wretched."

See their post below (swipe right for the pastor's voice note):

People react to the OPM pastor's voice note

@officialchrisfayt7 said:

"Wetin Una do no good I no go lie, but for the man of God cursing you guys or whoever is not good that’s bad… even how the whole world maltreated Jesus he still prayed to God too forgive them for they do not know what they are doing… this ain’t fair at all."

@badgarlrao said:

"This is just my opinion,this should have never come to social media in the first play,you just have not engaged the man back and forth,just hustle God will through,be greatful the man brought you here and sponsored you for atleast 6 months,do shabu,you will afford your bills atleast,some even are paying their school fees."

@bamilabam said:

"You have been surviving by yourselves..who una wan survive by before??? omo eeh this is very bad ...una no get relations ??? so papa go marry wife for una then buy mat wey una go use knack the wife ???? una no do well."

@sandracooki said:

"Ungrateful beings, you want him to sponsor you forever, don't he have his own families to help out. The little he has done should motivate you to start hustling as a man not depending on someone that has done his best."

Happie Boys say they want to return to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Happie Boys had cried out, expressing their desire to return to Nigeria.

The young men, fondly called Happie boys, were fired from working at a Chicken Republic outlet last year for dancing during work hours.

However, their situation changed after Apostle Chibuzor saw the video and offered to help them attend school abroad. The scholarship they received lasted for six months, but the boys were able to sustain themselves for an additional two months.

