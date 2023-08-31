The management of the bottled water, Aquafina, has surprised a hawker who went viral for promoting their product to commuters in a traffic

The young man fondly called H2O advertised the bottled water to bus passengers with well-constructed English

His creativity caught the attention of netizens and they called the attention of the brand to acknowledge the hawker

A hawker who gained fame through his creative promotion of Aquafina water has been invited by the company.

In a trending video, he walked like a king into the premises of the company after getting invited for a huge deal.

"God is the greatest finally we arrive to Lagos to see the Aquafina families", the caption on the video read.

Hawker's creative promotion of Aquafina water gets attention

This event marked a significant milestone for the hawker who had garnered attention for his witty and sophisticated promotion of the popular bottled water to bus passengers.

In the video that went viral, Dr. H2O held an Aquafina water bottle while eloquently highlighting its benefits, including its potential to safeguard the spinal cord and other bodily components.

He reassured viewers that the water is both harmless and highly beneficial. The unique and engaging advertising approach of Dr. H2O captivated bus passengers, leading to laughter and increased purchases of Aquafina water.

Now, with an invitation from the company itself, his journey takes an exciting new turn as he joins celebrities for a laughter-filled gathering, solidifying his place in the Aquafina family.

Netizens showered prayers on him and tapped in his blessings as he just got promoted from a hawker to a brand ambassador.

Reactions as hawker gets invited by Aquafina company

4-year-old boy signs multimillion naira deal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Oreofeoluwa Babalola, the four-year-old boy whose video went viral after telling his mother to calm down when she was about to beat him, has been given a multi-million naira endorsement deal.

The boy signed a two-year contract with a real estate company in Abuja, T. Pumpy Concept Limited, as its brand ambassador. Gistreel reports that Oreofeoluwa signed the contract on Saturday, August 22, at the company's headquarters.

Adaralegbe said while many people only watched and laughed over the video, he learnt a lot from it. Reacting to the endorsement, the boy's mum, Toluige Babalola, thanked the real estate company for reaching out to her son.

