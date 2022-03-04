As outrage continued to trail the news of the sacking of two security men who went viral for dancing on their duty post, it has also attracted goodwill their way

One of such goodwill is a Nigerian man based in Canada who has offered to place the young men on salaries for months as well as get them new jobs

Also reacting to their sacking, a special assistant to the Delta State governor on media has also offered them jobs at Delta First Media

Luck has smiled on two young Nigerian men who were sacked from their jobs as security men at a restaurant for dancing on duty.

The security men became internet sensation after a video of them dancing hard and entertaining customers at the restaurant's entrance made rounds on social media.

He offered to get them new jobs Photo Credit: Emma Duru, Instagram/@happie_boys1

Source: Facebook

News of their sacking has been greeted with more of condemnation from Nigerians than commendation to the restaurant's management.

Canada-based Nigerian offers to place them on salaries

One of such persons who condemned their sacking is a Nigerian man based in Canada identified as Emma Duru.

In a recent Facebook post, Emma knocked the establishment for relieving the young men of their duties stressing that they were only making themselves happy and didn't neglect their duties of opening door for customers.

He attached two screenshots of past stories in which police officers in UK and US were spotted dancing with their guns while on duty and stated that anyone supporting the lads sack lacks understanding.

Emma went on to offer to place the young men on salaries for months as well as get them new jobs.

"...I will like to pay their salaries for few months and see if I can help them secure another job. They did nothing wrong,'' an excerpt from his post read.

Delta state governor's special assistant also offered them new jobs

Also condeming the sacking of the young men, a Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Media Ossai Ovie Success stated that the lads succeeded in increasing the business' patronage with their dance video but that has been defeated with the management's recent action.

Ossai announced on Facebook that he has a job for them at Delta First Media and urged people to help him get their contact.

Social media reacts

Mhiz Kike Lomo Nafisat said:

"What I seems to understand from this video is just that they were trying to put smile on the customer's face and this shouldn't have lead to sack letter.

"We all need to understand the differences between gatekeeper and security guard, this guys are gatekeeper so I don't see anything wrong from what they did."

Friday Nimbong Nantim stated:

"I didn't see anything wrong with what they're doing. Because they are still standing at the door opening doors for people.

"They need promotion not sacks letter please."

Hrm Adaobi wrote:

"Sometimes, people think it's easy to stand and open doors or gate for people without having a rest? U don't know how the body feels when all ur mind is to be at alert when u know someone is going to come in soon? Well, God has a way of uplifting his children."

Source: Legit.ng