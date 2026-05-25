The Metropolitan Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church has spoken about the severe devaluation of the Nigerian currency during a sermon

He stated that individuals who still calculate their wealth strictly in naira should consider themselves poor

He compared the historical strength of the currency to its current value against the United States dollar

The Metropolitan Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin, has decried the deep economic hardship and devaluation affecting the Nigerian currency.

The cleric spoke to his congregation during a sermon, where he explained how the lack of history and critical thinking has affected the financial state of the nation.

A Nigerian pastor weighs in on economic challenges. Photo credit: @pauladefarasinofficial/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nigerian pastor laments Naira devaluation

In a video clip circulating on social media platforms, the pastor compared the value of the currency during his teenage years to the current economic reality in the country.

He also sparked intense debate when he declared that "Nigeria is dead" and that anyone who measures their wealth in Naira is poor.

Pastor Paul Adefarasin said:

"Nigeria is dead. Let's not deceive ourselves. Let me tell you something, I'm going deeper in a minute. Let me tell you something: once you are counting in Naira, you are poor. I was not born poor. My father's salary, his last salary, in the 1970s or 80s—I can't remember when it was—was about 18,000 Naira. That was money, let me make it clear to you."

Adefarasin argued that the devaluation of the national currency has directly devalued its citizens, leaving the country open to foreign exploitation.

Reactions as Nigerian pastor laments economic crisis

Social Media Users React

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the pastor's post below:

Steve Robinson-Black said:

"Correct. My mom told me in 1979, $1 was 82 Kobo. She said rhat was why she didn't stay in the United State at the time."

OGHENEKARO (AAT,ACA) said:

"Nigeria is not dead, sir!"

GOD SAID, I WILL WIN! said:

"Nigeria get plenty of enemies, but Nigeria will prevail. 🙏"

Watch the video posted on TikTok below:

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