A young lady shared her experience as she celebrated the conclusion of her psychology studies at the University of Ibadan

She shared the challenges she experienced at the University of Ibadan and how she bagged a second-class upper degree

Her story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the young lady

A Nigerian lady, Ruteh Atiri, narrated her academic journey as she finally graduated from the University of Ibadan.

She shared how she bagged a second-class upper in psychology from the university.

UI student living with disability bags second-class upper degree, shares story. Photo: LinkedIn/Ruteh Atiri

Source: UGC

University of Ibadan graduates shares experience

On her LinkedIn page, Ruteh Atiri shared how she navigated university as a person living with a disability, including her challenges.

Checks on her page showed that she suffered a spinal cord injury and was confined to a wheelchair.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"There’s probably no “right time” to post this anymore, but better late than never. On the 12th of November, 2025, I officially graduated from the University of Ibadan with a B.Sc. in Psychology, Second Class (Upper Division)

"My journey through school as a person living with a disability was far from easy. There were days filled with exhaustion, frustration, and pain that many people never saw. Sometimes, the challenge was not just academics, but simply showing up and pushing through.

"Still, through every difficult moment, God carried me. This journey taught me resilience, patience, and strength. It taught me that progress may look different for everyone, but that does not make it any less meaningful.

"Today, I’m not just proud of the result. I’m proud of the journey it took to get here. R.L Atiri, B.Sc. Psychology, Second Class Upper Division. University of Ibadan. Proof that grace carried me every step of the way."

Reactions trail UI graduate's experience

Onovo Marvelous said:

"Congratulations 👏🎉 Keep soaring higher!"

Bliss Cephas Alokon said:

"Congratulations Ruteh, weldone!"

Rebecca Opawande Akinkunmi said:

"Congratulations dear greater grace in Jesus name."

University of Ibadan Student Living with Disability Bags Second-class Upper Degree, Shares Story

Source: UGC

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng